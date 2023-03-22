Elemental Machines renews its commitment to sustainability via a new partnership with Evertreen

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemental Machines is excited to announce its collaboration with Evertreen to support the environment by planting a tree for every order placed. Evertreen is an organization that offers a global platform enabling users to plant real trees online and track them via satellite.

Through this collaboration, Elemental Machines will contribute to Evertreen's tree planting projects which are active in 12 countries worldwide. The initiative aims not only to combat deforestation and promote habitat protection but also to grant stable employment for local communities of farmers involved in the projects.

Trees act as a natural carbon sink and can help mitigate the impact of climate change. In addition, trees help prevent soil erosion and support biodiversity by providing habitats for various species of animals and insects. Tree planting can contribute to achieving several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), including:

SDG 13: Climate Action - Trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

SDG 15: Life on Land - Trees provide habitat for wildlife, prevent soil erosion, and promote biodiversity.

SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production - Trees can be used sustainably for timber, paper, and other products, reducing the need for deforestation.

SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation - Trees help to filter water and prevent soil erosion, leading to cleaner water.

SDG 1: No Poverty - Planting trees can provide income and livelihood opportunities for local communities through sustainable forestry practices and eco-tourism.

SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities - Trees in urban areas can help to reduce the urban heat island effect, provide shade, and improve air quality.

Evertreen offers exceptional transparency through its satellite monitoring service which provides access to videos taken by farmers allowing viewers to see the trees growing and thriving. Furthermore, the organization provides GPS coordinates where trees are planted and other metrics so that partners can quantify the impact on the environment.

"We are thrilled to partner with Evertreen on the important mission of sustainability," said Sridhar Iyengar, PhD, CEO and cofounder of Elemental Machines. "We believe that there is a huge opportunity in the life sciences to address and improve sustainable practices. This new collaboration reaffirms our commitment to global sustainability and highlights the importance that we put on supporting it not only with our products but also with our actions."

Elemental Machines' partnership with Evertreen represents a long-term commitment to sustainability. Together, we can combat deforestation, support local communities, and make a significant contribution to the environment. Elemental Machines encourages others to join in the effort to create a sustainable future for all.

About Elemental Machines

Elemental Machines' Intelligent Operations Platform combines the best of IoT technology with purpose-built software solutions to deliver actionable intel to operators in the life sciences and byond. The Platform simplifies, optimizes, and augments operations by connecting the physical and digital infrastructure. Science and technology leaders trust Elemental Machines' ecosystem of hardware and software to deliver actionable insights that accelerate their pace of innovation. Learn more at www.elementalmachines.com .

