Elemental Recycling Announces New Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemental Recycling ("Elemental"), a Houston-based company that produces high-purity graphene and hydrogen from mixed and contaminated plastics and other organics, today announced that David Hudson has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Elemental is an investment of Freestone Holdco, LLC ("Freestone"), a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater").

"With over two decades of proven expertise in driving strategic growth and profitability across the recycling, waste management, sustainability, and decarbonization sectors, David brings a wealth of experience that makes him the ideal leader to take the reins and guide Elemental into its next phase of innovation and growth," said Tom Samuels, former CEO of Elemental. "I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for the company under David's leadership. His proven track record and passion for driving positive change make him the perfect steward for the next chapter of Elemental's journey."

Hudson is a trailblazer in the sustainability and circular economy space and brings more than 20 years of experience shaping sustainable solutions across diverse industries. Most recently, Hudson founded and operated Circulus Holdings, a recycling company that transforms post-consumer plastics into high-quality resins for commercial and industrial applications. There he raised nearly half a billion dollars in investments to build state-of-the-art recycling plants.

Hudson has also held key executive positions at companies such as Ara Partners, Avangard Innovative, Recology, and Strategic Materials, Inc. In these roles, he consistently drove revenue growth, optimized operations, and contributed to the organizations' environmentally responsible missions.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join this exceptional team and contribute to the continued success of Elemental," said Hudson. "Tom's leadership, along with the vision of founders Ron Presswood and Ian Bishop, has positioned the company to become a driving force in the recycling, sustainability, decarbonization, and advanced materials sectors. Elemental boasts an exceptional team, and I am eager to collaborate with each member as we navigate the path ahead. I am confident that, together, we will grow the Company into a major player in the graphene and hydrogen production spaces and continue to advance Elemental's mission of sustainability."

Hudson is passionate about decarbonization and energy transition. He received his MBA with honors from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University and his bachelor's degree in business administration from the McCoy College of Business at Southwest Texas State University. Additionally, Hudson holds a certificate in Design Thinking & Ideation from The University of California, Berkley.

About Elemental Recycling

Based in Houston, Elemental Recycling has developed and is commercializing a patented, single-step process to produce high-purity turbostratic graphene and hydrogen from waste plastics and other organic material. The process is free from Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions and produces little to no waste. For more information, please visit www.elementalrecycling.com .

About Freestone

Freestone is a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital that is focused on investing in companies that specialize in disruptive infrastructure, manufacturing, support services, and technologies that enable the transition to a lower carbon or more circular economy. For more information, please visit www.freestoneac.com .

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $4.5 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com . (Includes non-Tailwater controlled capital pursuant to the Tailwater led management buyout processes for which Tailwater provides management related services.)

