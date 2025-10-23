Elemental: Reforged, Remaster of the Classic Fantasy Strategy Game Series, Enters Early Access Today

Available Now on Steam, Stardock Looks to Develop Game Alongside Eager Player Community

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock Entertainment announced that its remaster of the Elemental fantasy strategy game series, Elemental: Reforged, entered Early Access today. The classic sandbox turn-based 4X game series puts the player in the role of a sovereign of a fledgling kingdom in a world that has been devastated by a war of magic.

"Elemental: Reforged is the culmination of the vision Stardock had for this series since we started work on it over 15 years ago," said Bradley Wardell, CEO of Stardock and designer of Elemental: Reforged. "The design of the game was ahead of its time, but limited by PC consumer hardware of the late 2000s. Now with a 64-bit engine, updated graphical fidelity, and a combination of features from all previous releases in the Elemental series, Reforged is exactly what we hoped the original game would be."

"Each game had certain key features that the others couldn't fit. For instance, War of Magic has family dynasties where characters could get married, have children and the children visibly carried a blending of the parents. That meant even trolls and humans could have children. Probably best not to dwell too much on that," said Wardell. "For Fallen Enchantress we focused on detailed unit stats and well-paced tactical combat. For Sorcerer King we had crafting and quests."

Today's Early Access Build is designed to showcase the new combined game and give players the opportunity to give feedback on which parts of the game they want Stardock to further develop and enhance.

"We wanted to get players into the game as soon as possible," said Wardell. "As a way of making good on the promise of the original game's ambitious design, our aim is to make sure we shape this the way our fans want to see."

Elemental: Reforged Key Features include:

Ultimate Fantasy Sandbox. Players can create their own leaders, their own factions, and build a fantasy civilization with its own history and lore.

Players can create their own leaders, their own factions, and build a fantasy civilization with its own history and lore. Unified Elemental Experience. Brings together the strategic depth, smart AI, and rich gameplay from Fallen Enchantress , the immersive crafting and quest systems from Sorcerer King , and the dynasty-building, terraforming, and innovative mechanics first introduced in War of Magic .

Brings together the strategic depth, smart AI, and rich gameplay from , the immersive crafting and quest systems from , and the dynasty-building, terraforming, and innovative mechanics first introduced in . Rich, Dynamic Worlds. Enjoy endless replayability through procedurally generated fantasy worlds filled with lore-rich quests, evolving environments that respond to your magic, unique fantasy civilizations, and bustling cities populated with individually simulated characters.

Enjoy endless replayability through procedurally generated fantasy worlds filled with lore-rich quests, evolving environments that respond to your magic, unique fantasy civilizations, and bustling cities populated with individually simulated characters. RPG-Infused Unit Design. Customize heroes and armies through an intuitive RPG-style character designer, crafting each unit with their own unique history, stats, equipment, and abilities, growing stronger with experience.

Customize heroes and armies through an intuitive RPG-style character designer, crafting each unit with their own unique history, stats, equipment, and abilities, growing stronger with experience. Compelling, Short Tactical Combat. See how your designed units and characters fare in battle in highly refined tactical battles that reward strategic thinking, or leverage a sophisticated auto-resolve system powered by advanced AI for streamlined empire management.

See how your designed units and characters fare in battle in highly refined tactical battles that reward strategic thinking, or leverage a sophisticated auto-resolve system powered by advanced AI for streamlined empire management. Deep Quest and Story Integration. Embark on rich, narrative-driven quests seamlessly woven into the empire-building experience, influencing diplomacy, unlocking secrets, and offering meaningful rewards.

Embark on rich, narrative-driven quests seamlessly woven into the empire-building experience, influencing diplomacy, unlocking secrets, and offering meaningful rewards. Modernized UI and Graphics Engine. Explore enhanced visuals powered by DirectX 11, seamless zooming from strategic cloth-map to detailed tactical view.

Explore enhanced visuals powered by DirectX 11, seamless zooming from strategic cloth-map to detailed tactical view. Integrated Modding Tools. A comprehensive built-in modding and map-editing tools, and a fully redesigned user interface optimized for modern PC gaming with Steam workshop integration.

The original game's release, Elemental: War of Magic, was limited by the constraints of 32-bit technology, which unfortunately wasn't able to execute the game's ambitious mechanics and design in the way Stardock planned. Now with Elemental: Reforged, modern computer hardware is fully capable of delivering the fully realized vision of the series in a package that includes content from all three previous Elemental games.

As a result of the technical limitations of the day, Elemental was released as War of Magic, Fallen Enchantress and Sorcerer King, each with its own subset of the original design.

The single integrated game, Elemental: Reforged, blends the best of all three games with Dynasties, Unit Design and Crafting by moving to a 64-bit game engine and a modern version of DirectX.

Elemental: Reforged is now available to play via Steam Early Access for a limited-time introductory price, with an exclusive launch discount. For more information on Elemental: Reforged, check out www.elementalgame.com .

