Elemental Tools Launches Firetask 5, Redefining Personal Task Management with Focus and Clarity

The GTD® inspired iOS & Mac app helps people focus on what really matters — now with powerful new ways to stay organized.

EGGERSDORF/GRAZ, Austria, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firetask today announced Firetask 5, the latest generation of its popular task management app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Guided by the principle "Focus on what matters," Firetask 5 gives users the clarity and structure they need to be more productive every day.

Firetask 5: Collect. Focus. Get It Done. To-Dos, Projects, and Categories: Divide. Organize. Conquer.

Firetask has always been about reducing complexity without sacrificing power. With the new release, users can still see at a glance what's due today, what's coming next, and what they are waiting for — but now they gain even more flexibility and control. Projects and categories keep work and personal life organized, while multiple perspectives — from simple lists to Kanban boards and an integrated calendar — make it easy to adapt the app to different workflows. Seamless iCloud syncing ensures everything stays up to date across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

New in Firetask 5

Tags: Add flexible context to tasks without introducing clutter.

Agenda: Track topics you want to discuss in meetings or conversations.

Journal: Combines journal entries, status updates, and a task archive in a single new view.

File Attachments: Attach documents directly to tasks and projects for easy reference.

"Firetask 5 is all about balance," said Wolfgang Bartelme, Apple Design Award-winning designer and CO-founder of Firetask. "We wanted to bring more power to our users without losing the clarity and simplicity that make Firetask unique."

Firetask is unique in the way it fuses proven GTD® concepts with other productivity methods such as Kanban and the Pomodoro Technique. This hybrid approach gives users the structure of a trusted system while also offering practical tools for focus, prioritization, and time management. Unlike traditional task managers that overwhelm with steep learning curves, Firetask 5 combines structure with simplicity.

Availability

Firetask 5 is available today on the Mac App Store. The iOS version will follow shortly pending App Review approval. One subscription unlocks the complete experience across all devices, and new users can start with a free one-month trial.

Built on a redesigned syncing and database foundation, Firetask 5 launches as a new app. To ensure a smooth transition, existing Firetask 4 App Store customers can unlock the full Firetask 4-level functionality as a free upgrade — while also gaining access to Firetask 5's modern foundation and new flexible user experience.

For more information, visit www.firetask.com.

About Elemental Tools

Elemental Tools creates productivity apps that empower people to achieve more by focusing their creativity, unlocking their potential and helping them optimize their personal workflows. Elemental Tools is the maker behind Firetask, a Kanban GTD® task manager, Ideafall, a personal idea management tool, and Infoplane, a personal knowledge management app. Elemental Tools focuses on the Apple ecosystem developing apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Vision Pro and Apple Watch.

Press Contact

Gerald Aquila

Elemental Tools GmbH

[email protected]

+43 3117 30215

www.elemental-tools.com

