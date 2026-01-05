ElementalTV Unveils SARAH at CES 2026, the First Publisher‑Centric Agentic Research and Sales Assistant Built for CTV

New AI "sales brain" turns CTV datasets into sales‑ready narratives, prioritized targets, and actionable next steps to grow publishers' revenue

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ElementalTV, a leading innovator in CTV advertising technology, today announced the launch of SARAH, the industry's first publisher‑centric agentic research and sales assistant designed specifically for CTV revenue teams. SARAH (Sales and Research Assistant for Humans) transforms fragmented audience and market data into sales‑ready outputs, helping teams quickly answer the questions that drive revenue: Who to call? What to pitch? And why it wins?

CTV sellers have more data than ever including audience behaviors, viewing patterns, program and channel signals, and market shifts, yet the work of turning that information into a compelling pitch still falls on overextended teams. SARAH closes that gap by acting as an intelligent "agent" that synthesizes internal audience insights with external market intelligence to deliver prioritized opportunities and the narrative to present them to buyers.

"SARAH is designed to elevate the performance of sales strategy teams supporting what they do every day, at scale," said Albert Yu, Chief Revenue Officer at ElementalTV. "It turns raw CTV data into a clear, actionable roadmap: the audience packages that are winning, the whitespaces that are emerging, the brands and agencies who can best benefit, and the pitch narrative that connects the dots. For publishers, it means faster decisions, sharper storytelling, and more consistent revenue outcomes."

A new kind of sales enablement for CTV publishers

SARAH moves beyond static dashboards by operating as an agentic "sales brain" that supports direct, programmatic, and sponsored sales cycles. Using natural language, sellers can ask questions like: "What audiences are trending for my inventory?" or "Which advertisers could best benefit in buying this package next?" SARAH then returns an instant, structured output designed to be shared, pitched, and acted on.

SARAH is designed to support publisher sales workflows through three core capabilities:

Opportunity Identification (The "What") : surfaces the audience packages and content environments that are working now, and identifies whitespace opportunities as they emerge.





: surfaces the audience packages and content environments that are working now, and identifies whitespace opportunities as they emerge. Strategic Narrative (The "Why") : generates data‑backed pitch narratives that connect audience insights, content context, and market signals into a story sellers can take to buyers.





: generates data‑backed pitch narratives that connect audience insights, content context, and market signals into a story sellers can take to buyers. Commercial Intelligence (The "Who"): prioritizes the brands, agencies, and targets most likely to transact, helping sales teams focus outreach where it matters.

"SARAH adds an agentic layer to the way publishers use data," said Sergey Lobko‑Lobanovsky, Chief Technical Officer at ElementalTV. "It's not just another dashboard or BI tool. It's an assistant that connects what publishers already know about their audiences with what's happening in the market, and then produces recommendations that sales teams can put to work immediately."

ElementalTV will be demonstrating SARAH at CES 2026. Publisher partners interested in early access and demos can visit ElementalTV at CES or reach out to [email protected].

About ElementalTV

ElementalTV, founded in 2020 and headquartered in Pasadena, CA, builds publisher‑centric CTV advertising technology that turns audience and market signals into revenue. With products like 1Audience and SARAH (Sales and Research Assistant for Humans), ElementalTV helps CTV publishers plan and merchandise audiences, create sellable packages, and support both direct and programmatic execution with greater speed, clarity, and consistency.

Media Contact

Warda Baig

Marketing/Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE ElementalTV