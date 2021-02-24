Elementary Robotics Unveils Industry's First Cloud-Based AI Camera System; Appoints New EVP of Sales and Marketing and EVP of Engineering to Take Company to the Next Level

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementary Robotics , a rapidly growing AI vision startup, today announced a new AI camera system for cloud-based inspection. The new system, which combines easy-to-use software, deep learning AI, and camera systems make it faster and easier for manufacturers to deliver top-quality products to their customers. The company is also announcing the appointment of Monique Apter to EVP of Sales and Marketing and Milind Karnik to EVP of Engineering. Founded in 2017, Elementary has built a hardware and software platform for applying machine learning and computer vision for intelligent automation of quality and traceability workflows in manufacturing and logistics.

Manufacturers have long used computer vision to inspect products for defects or other problems, but this traditionally involved programming rules for identifying flaws, making it time-consuming to deploy and change the equipment. Using AI, inspection systems can be fed examples of particular flaws or be trained on what a product is supposed to look like and asked to identify abnormalities. AI based vision yields 90% more detections in manufacturing and can be deployed in less than 30 minutes. Elementary's AI camera system for cloud-based inspection provides AI models that allow non-technical operators to teach systems to find defects. The solution also delivers cloud analytics, allowing manufacturers to deploy, upgrade and keep an eye on their production lines remotely, from anywhere in the world, to ensure the delivery of top-quality goods to their customers.

To date, several manufacturers in consumer packaged goods (CPG), logistics and automotive have deployed the system, including many large industry leaders such as Toyota, as well as local establishments such as Chicago-based Home Run Inn Pizza. Home Run Inn Pizza uses Elementary's technology to ensure consistent quality in their frozen pizzas which are delivered to 30 states across the country.

"We are excited for the opportunity to leverage Elementary's innovative technology to ensure the highest quality all natural pizza is making it into our customers' hands," said Nick Perrino, COO at Home Run Inn/Pizza. "The ease of use of this technology, coupled with its rich data analytics, gives us the power to take quality to the next level."

"Elementary is solving a massive problem that customers need to solve around visual inspection in the trillion-dollar manufacturing industry," said Mohammed Islam, partner at Threshold Ventures. "The rapid adoption of new applications enabled by computer vision is growing exponentially. Elementary's new Cloud-Based AI Camera System for inspection is an industry first that will finally bring the level of automation and precision to manufacturing inspection that has been needed for years."

Elementary Robotics Rounds Out Executive Bench and Experiences Significant Growth Amid the Pandemic

Elementary Robotics recapped a remarkably successful 2020 despite the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The company recently moved into a larger office space in Pasadena, California and has significantly grown its customer base and revenues and plans to double employee headcount in 2021 to meet strong customer demand. Elementary has also rounded out its executive team with the recent appointments of two senior executives with decades of sales, marketing, and engineering expertise who will help steer the company as it continues on its rapid growth trajectory.

Monique Apter, EVP of Sales and Marketing: Monique brings more than 30 years of sales and marketing leadership experience to Elementary. Monique served as VP of Sales and Marketing for Kindred Systems, Inc. which was acquired by Ocado. She also held executive sales positions with Rethink Robotics, and Segway.

"While manufacturers have successfully deployed robotics and other automation technologies to reduce the cost of goods to consumers and accelerate manufacturing times to meet consumer demand, the inspection process has largely remained a manual process," said Monique Apter. "Our new AI camera system for cloud-based inspection, will enable manufacturers to keep an eye on their production lines remotely and deliver top quality goods to their customers."

Milind Karnik, EVP of Engineering: Prior to joining Elementary, Milind was Senior Vice President of Engineering at Cylance which was acquired by Blackberry at the end of 2018 for $1.4 billion. He has also held senior engineering positions at QLogic, LSI Corporation, Dell and Intel.

"I am thrilled to welcome two new leaders to our executive team," said Arye Barnehama, founder and CEO of Elementary Robotics. Both Milind and Monique have proven track records and bring the leadership philosophy that will be invaluable as we continue to grow the organization and provide our customers with the advanced level of automation and precision to manufacturing inspection they deserve."

About Elementary Robotics

Elementary is a full-stack robotics company tackling machine learning for robotic hardware from the ground up. The Los Angeles-based company, incubated at Idealab in Pasadena, was founded by industry veterans of IoT, wearables, augmented reality and robotics from Qualcomm, Caltech, NASA JPL, SpaceX and Art Center College of Design to create assistive tools to improve human output of repetitive tasks. For more info, visit: https://www.elementaryrobotics.com .

Contact:

Mary Devincenzi

Steele-Alloy Communications

[email protected]

408-761-4285

SOURCE Elementary Robotics

Related Links

https://www.elementaryrobotics.com

