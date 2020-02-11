Elementary School Students' Meal Debts Paid by ParentsUSA

COLLEGE PARK, Ga., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, Mayor Bianca Motley Broom of College Park, Georgia, stood alongside The Main Street Academy, Principal Cheryl Parker as Parker received a donation from Atlanta-based nonprofit ParentsUSA's Executive Director, David DeLugas, and Executive Vice President and Former Atlanta Hawks and Duke Basketball star Roshown McLeod, during the halftime of the College Park Skyhawks' game. The night was also Faith and Family night for the College Park charter elementary school. ParentsUSA's donation to The Main Street Academy paid off the overdue school breakfast and lunch tab for families who were unable to do so. This donation is part of ParentsUSA's larger mission by which its parent-members help other less fortunate parents and their children.

Founder & Executive Director, David DeLugas and Executive Vice President & Former Atlanta Hawks Player, Roshown McLeod, presented a check donating funds to The Main Street Academy, local College Park charter school, to cover school breakfast and lunch costs in support of families who are unable to do so.

The donation to this elementary school is part of the #SchoolMealsOnParentsUSA program. Overdue school meals bills are a huge source of tension and stress for parents, their child(ren), as well as a financial strain for schools. Across the USA, children are adversely affected when their parents are unable to pay for their school meals. To ParentsUSA and its parent-members, this is heartbreaking and can easily be addressed through the collective voice of parents, through ParentsUSA, which includes among its missions helping parents and their children. ParentsUSA looks forward to doing more across the country which is only possible by the $29 annual dues paid by its parent-members and by the generous donations made to this 501(c)(3) charitable association of parents.

More on ParentsUSA

ParentsUSA is the collective voice of parents. Its core mission is to preserve and to support the parent-child relationship. By advocating for the rights of parents, as defined by the U.S. Supreme Court, ParentsUSA supports the rights of parents to raise their children as they decide, so long as the children are not harmed (as defined by the U.S. Supreme Court). Through strategic litigation, education, and advocacy, ParentsUSA shapes public policy to align with these rights of parents. ParentsUSA also believes transportation should never be an obstacle to a child getting health care, leading to its "Kids' Rides for Health Care" program, and that no child should have to deal with overdue bills for school meals resulting in its "School Meals on ParentsUSA" program. These initiatives are funded by the $29 annual dues from parent-members and donations by which parents help other parents and their children. Parents can join and donate today at https://ParentsUSA.org.

Contact Information:

David DeLugas, Executive Director

Roshown McLeod, Executive Vice President of Innovation

info@parentsusa.org

1600 Parkwood Circle, Suite 200

Atlanta, Georgia

Related Images

elementary-school-students-meal.png

Elementary School Students' Meal Debts Paid by ParentsUSA

Founder & Executive Director, David DeLugas and Executive Vice President & Former Atlanta Hawks Player, Roshown McLeod, presented a check donating funds to The Main Street Academy, local College Park charter school, to cover school breakfast and lunch costs in support of families who are unable to do so.

SOURCE ParentsUSA

Related Links

https://ParentsUSA.org

