ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Mike's Subs and the world-famous, Harlem Globetrotters have announced the return of the "Harlem Globetrotters Creativity Contest" presented by Jersey Mike's Subs," celebrating the Globetrotters' 99th season this year. The nationwide contest invites elementary schools across the United States to showcase their creativity through basketball-themed projects. Jersey Mike's will award $1,000 cash prizes to the schools of the 10 finalists. The grand prize-winning school will also receive a visit from the Harlem Globetrotters during the 2025 school year.

Elementary Schools Across America Compete in the “Harlem Globetrotters Creativity Contest” Presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs

The competition encourages school administrators, teachers, PTA representatives, and parents to submit photos or videos of student projects inspired by the Harlem Globetrotters/Jersey Mike's and basketball. Submissions could include Globetrotters-themed artwork, musical performances, trick-shot videos, or innovative ways to incorporate basketball with relevant educational themes such as STEM, art, music, theatrics, culinary and sports. For complete details, official rules, and entry submissions, visit https://www.courtofcreativity.com. Entries will be accepted from February 1 through March 31, 2025.

"As we celebrate our 99th season, initiatives like the Court of Creativity reflect the Harlem Globetrotters' mission to inspire and empower future generations," said Keith Dawkins, President of Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios. "Basketball is a form of creative expression, and our partnership with Jersey Mike's provides kids with an exciting platform to showcase their talents."

"Teaming up with the Harlem Globetrotters for the Court of Creativity competition allows us to support the next generation of leaders and creators," said Rich Hope, Chief Marketing Officer of Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc. "This contest is a unique opportunity for schools to shine and inspire others through their originality and passion for basketball."

The contest is open to public, private, or vocational schools with grades Kindergarten through 5th in the United States. Submissions may be made by school administrators or the parent or legal guardian of a currently enrolled student.

To enter, participants must include the hashtag #CourtofCreativityContest in their social media posts and complete the online submission form at https://www.courtofcreativity.com/enter .

ABOUT JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 4,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .

ABOUT THE WORLD-FAMOUS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS™ / HERSCHEND ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

The Harlem Globetrotters™ are THE originators of basketball style; captured by their dynamic athleticism, unique skill and historical influence on the modern game of basketball. Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

They have expanded the brand by coming back to network television for the first time in 40 years with their Emmy nominated NBC series "Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward" which also airs on Telemundo as "Harlem Globetrotters: Ganando Con La Comunidad." Content partners include Hidden Pictures, Atmosphere TV, and Hearts Media Production Group; consumer partnerships include, Sprayground, Undercrwn, Macys, Hybrid; and additional partnerships include our official tour partner Jersey Mikes, official ball partner, Spalding, Viral Nation, Hoopculture, and Citi.

Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, the team leverages their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment. These efforts have yielded partnership with the likes of Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, The National Archives, 'Great Assist' in partnership with Jersey Mike's Subs, Campus Multimedia Court of Creativity, and Comic Relief Red Nose Day.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters™ and the Tour, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com. The Harlem Globetrotters™ is a subsidiary of Herschend, the largest family-owned themed attractions company.

