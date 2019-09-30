Elementary Students at El Cajon's Saint Kieran Catholic School Receive $5,000 Barona Education Grant to Update Classroom Technology

Located in eastern San Diego county in El Cajon, Saint Kieran Catholic School works to prepare students for their future educational experiences and their future careers using new standards that involve online instruction. They hope to further improve the quality of education offered by implementing smart technology on campus to help prepare students for the ever-evolving digital world. They will use the Barona grant money to purchase twelve high quality tablets and a tablet charging cart to be shared by the kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms.

"Our Tribe is proud to provide this grant to not only better the educational experience for the students by giving them access to technology, but also inspire them to become our future community leaders," said Barona Band of Mission Indians Chairman Edwin "Thorpe" Romero.

California State Assemblyman Randy Voepel sponsored the grant and joined Chairman Romero to present the $5,000 check to Principal Patricia Provo, faculty and students.

"I very much appreciate Barona's generous support to the schools in my district and their ongoing commitment to help these schools through their Education Grants," said Assemblyman Randy Voepel. "I am always excited by the awesome things that our schools are looking to do for their students and grateful that Barona is always willing to help out."

Since the Barona Education Grant program was launched in 2006, Barona has awarded over $3.6 million to California schools statewide. The program has equipped 729 schools with hundreds of computers, thousands of books, iPads, computer software programs and various other technologies and school supplies.

The Barona Education Grant program is the first of its kind in California created and administered by a Tribal Government. The goal of the program is to create strong educational opportunities for the children of California building upon the success of the Barona Indian Charter School, which operates under a continuous improvement model. Schools throughout California can apply for educational grants from Barona to purchase much-needed supplies and materials that promote academic improvement. Each grant awarded by the Barona Education Grant Program is $5,000. Applications can be downloaded at http://barona-nsn.gov/education.

About the Barona Band of Mission Indians

The Barona Band of Mission Indians, recognized by the United States government as a sovereign nation, has lived on the Barona Indian Reservation in rural eastern San Diego County since 1932. Prior to that, the Tribe lived on the Capitan Grande Reservation, which was established by the federal government in 1875. Long before living on a reservation, the Tribe traveled across Southern California in tune with the seasons and what nature provided. Today, the sovereign nation, governed by an elected Tribal Council, is serving its Tribal members, their families, and sharing with the San Diego region. One of the most successful gaming Tribes in the country, Barona also owns and operates the Barona Resort & Casino, San Diego's leading gaming resort, casino and golf course. For more information, visit www.barona-nsn.gov.

