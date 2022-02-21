Elementelle Knows the Gut Is the Key to Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementelle Probiotics is a cutting-edge supplement manufacturer that focuses on one key area of health: the gut. However, that focus is meant to do more than just improve digestion. The importance of the gut's microbiome on the rest of the body's health is backed up by a growing body of work. This links a healthy gut to a host of other health benefits of all kinds.

Simply put, a healthy gut lies at the center of long-term health. Numerous studies continue to connect gut health (or a lack thereof) to various other health concerns and conditions. For example:

Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and other chronic metabolic conditions have been connected to gut health and diet.

Probiotics have been shown to influence both mental health and brain connectivity.

both mental health and brain connectivity. Pregnancy-related stress may have an influence on newborn child gut microbiomes, as well.

Anxiety- and trauma-related disorders have also been linked to the gut.

to the gut. The intestinal microbiome also helps manage many chronic diseases, such as cancer and inflammatory bowel disease.

The increasing evidence makes it difficult to argue against the case that gut health is intimately linked to the larger health of the body, mind, and emotions. However, knowing that the gut is important doesn't automatically make it so. Diet is essential to a healthy gut microbiome. In fact, in some cases, changes in what someone eats can impact their microbiome within the span of as little as 24 hours .

One study that backs up the need for a healthy diet as it relates to the gut reports that "Diet is a key component of the relationship between humans and their microbial residents; gut microbes use ingested nutrients for fundamental biological processes, and the metabolic outputs of those processes may have important impacts on human physiology."

Between the importance of the gut microbiome and the value of a healthy diet to maintain its health, it's important that each consumer takes the right steps to ensure that their diet and nutritional intake are adequately serving their gut. That's where Elementelle comes into the picture.

"As the gut goes, so goes the body," declares Elementelle Managing Director John Kim. Kim adds that "The gut is the key to everybody's overall health and well-being. Most gut conditions affect people every day and can significantly impact an individual's quality of life. All of our products can help people have better nutrient absorption, digestion, bowel regularity, bloating, immunity, emotions, and so on."

Elementelle products are the result of careful, science-backed research that has perfected the concept of the probiotic. In fact, most of the company's products combine prebiotics, probiotics, and other vitamins and nutrients, offering them in convenient single-day doses.

This unique approach doesn't damage the products' potency, either. In fact, it enhances it. While other probiotic companies focus on massive doses of CFUs (colony forming units), Elementelle is zeroed in on the efficacy of its probiotics. In most cases, many of these cannot survive the trip through the stomach and its acids, with only a portion of them reaching the intestines where they can help support the local gut microbiome.

Elementelle's products are carefully formulated to survive the trip through the stomach so that they arrive in the intestines in greater quantities. This, combined with the company's high-quality, Australian-based manufacturing methods, has created a line of probiotic supplements that can effectively modulate gut health — and by extension, the rest of the body, mind, and emotions.

About Elementelle Probiotics: Elementelle Probiotics is a probiotic brand created by PacifiBlue Health, Pty Ltd. The company is headquartered in Australia and utilizes cutting-edge health technologies from the research-led Korean-based pharmaceutical company CKD Bio. Combining CKD Bio's innovative research and PacifiBlue's elite manufacturing methods has led to the development of Elementelle. The brand's unique product line features highly effective probiotics, prebiotics, and other vitamins and nutrients — most of which are presented in easy-to-access, daily doses.

