Elementor Hits 3 Million Sites, Becomes Fastest-Growing Web Building Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementor , a leading global WordPress website builder platform, today announced that over three million sites have been built using its platform. The platform reduces the need for web creators to code with its cutting-edge platform on WordPress. Elementor serves a rapidly growing customer base of web professionals including builders, designers, and marketers in 147 markets, and boasts a new website created every 10 seconds on its platform.

Elementor's open-source platform offers both a feature-rich free version for aspiring web creators and a premium version for web professionals – combined, they currently support over 1 million users. Elementor is the fastest growing platform on WordPress, which now powers over 30% of all websites worldwide. As both WordPress and Elementor continue to grow, those numbers are rapidly increasing.

Founded by Yoni Luksenberg and Ariel Klikstein, Elementor aims to radically simplify web building on WordPress, enabling web professionals and agencies to unleash their creative and business potential. Elementor's 50,000 strong, vibrant community and educational programs have been its primary growth engines. The platform currently ranks 9th on WordPress.org's most popular plugins , rating highest among website editor platforms.

Recognizing its central role in the WordPress community and its exponential growth, Elementor will become for the first time a Platinum sponsor in US WordCamp, the world's biggest WordPress conference to be held in St. Louis, Missouri on November 1st.

"Web professionals want to build flexible, customizable websites that convert and look amazing," said Yoni Luksenberg, Elementor's Co-Founder and CEO, "I'm proud we facilitated the creation of over three million sites in just three years. As a designer at heart, I'm extremely excited by the engagement level of pros all over the world that use us as their number one platform of choice. We will continue to empower our growing global community of web creators by developing more innovative tools and solutions that will help them unleash their business potential".

