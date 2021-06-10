Elements Global Services Announces Opening of APAC Headquarters In Shanghai To Support Expansion & Growth

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elements Global Services, a technology company that breaks down the barriers to global expansion, today announced its expansion into mainland China with the opening of a flagship office in Shanghai.

The office, located in the Jing'an District, one of Shanghai's key business and commercial centers, will be Elements' new headquarters for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, supported by the company's existing regional office hubs in Singapore, Japan, India, South Korea, Philippines and Australia. Elements plans to eventually employ more than 150 people across its APAC offices as it achieves its growth plans for the region.

This new location further enhances the company's international footprint, which now spans a total of 18 offices, including its global corporate headquarters in Chicago, EMEA headquarters in Barcelona and locations such as London, Washington, D.C., Dubai and Johannesburg, South Africa.

"The rapid growth of our business in China will be propelled further by our new space in Shanghai," said Elements' Founder & CEO Rick Hammell. "I am excited that we are delivering on our mission and investing in new markets to better serve our clients on their global expansion journey."

The opening of Elements' Shanghai hub underscores the company's position as the world's leading provider of Direct EOR technology and solutions. Today, Elements has around 280 internal employees worldwide supporting clients in more than 135 countries globally with its proprietary HR technology.

Elements expects to announce further operational expansion of its global footprint in the near term as it onboards new clients across its Direct EOR services as well as its new signature programs, Venture Global and GoGlobalGov, which have seen significant demand and growth.

"We are seeing the world opening up after a challenging year and companies are looking for fast tech-enabled solutions to unlock their global expansion," said Hammell. "With record global and regional GDP growth forecast for this year, we are investing in our business to drive our clients further."

About Elements Global Services

Elements Global Services is a global tech firm, focused on software that is built to go beyond country borders and simplify a company's ability to Expand their Business, Onboard Employees, Manage Compliance and Pay Globally. Headquartered in Chicago, Elements offers customers 100% direct Employer of Record services in over 135 countries, powered by proprietary HR technology that simplifies everything from payroll, benefits and human capital management to HR outsourcing, local compliance and visa & mobility.

Visit www.elementsgs.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact Information

Jackie Dadas-Kraper, Director, Interdependence PR

[email protected]

248.842.0597

SOURCE Elements Global Services