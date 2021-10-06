Elements Global Services Expands Capabilities to Over 160 Countries, Positioning it as the Largest 100% Direct Employer of Record Provider for Companies to Hire & Manage Compliance Anytime, Anywhere

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elements Global Services, a technology company and direct Employer of Record (EOR) that simplifies a company's global expansion, has expanded its direct EOR solutions into over 160 countries to address the $56 billion remote work marketplace. Elements' increased global footprint of HR infrastructure positions the company as the largest HR technology and solutions provider, to support the surge of remote and hybrid work, in nearly all corners of the world.

The Chicago headquartered company, which pioneered the 100% direct EOR model, is the only provider to offer this scale to people working remotely, rapidly and efficiently. Elements' direct EOR model is designed to enable all businesses to onboard, manage and pay their talent globally through its best-in-class, proprietary HR technology, ApprovPay and Expandopedia. Its HR Tech and direct EOR solution now cover a population of more than 6 billion, empowering organizations with the tools and resources to hire anytime, anywhere.

"We have seen a revolution in the way companies hire, manage and pay their talent and it's apparent that flexible, remote work is a key component in the complexion of the world going forward," said Rick Hammell, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Elements Global Services. "There's a direct correlation between remote work and global expansion. The old way of doing things is over and this shift creates complexity that can only be solved by scale and technology. Today, with the right technology, geographic location is no longer a barrier to global hiring, managing a remote workforce and business growth."

In 2021 alone, Elements grew 225% and has helped more than 300 companies onboard, manage and pay their international workforce for industries including government services, life sciences, non-profit organizations, technology and startups, financial services and oil, gas and energy.

"Elements has been investing heavily in HR technology long before the new normal and the subsequent explosion in remote work," said Hammell. "We are at the crossroads of a seismic moment for managing talent and achieving business success. Our deeper and stronger scale, to now serve more than 160 countries, coupled with our dedication to technology, will position existing and future clients for success with faster speed to market and greater agility."

In addition to launching two proprietary SaaS HR platforms, to meet the increasingly complex challenge of global expansion in 2020, Elements has supported the surge in remote work by investing heavily in its network of local legal entities. Since 2019, the company has opened more than 15 offices across EMEA, LATAM and APAC and hired its own remote workforce globally to provide real-time, direct and local assistance to companies and employees alike, wherever they choose to employ or work.

Last month, the company enhanced its C-suite with the appointment of a Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Earlier this year, Elements expanded its APAC headquarters in Shanghai, China, to support its existing hubs in Singapore, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.

About Elements Global Services

Elements Global Services is a global tech firm, focused on software that is built to go beyond country borders and simplify a company's ability to expand their business, onboard employees, manage compliance and pay globally. Headquartered in Chicago, Elements offers customers 100% direct Employer of Record services in over 160 countries, powered by proprietary HR technology that simplifies everything from payroll, benefits and human capital management to HR outsourcing, local compliance and visa & mobility.

