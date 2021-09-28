Elements Global Services Expands Leadership Team with New C-Suite Hires

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elements Global Services, a technology company and direct Employer of Record that simplifies a company's global expansion, augments its world-class leadership team with the addition of three C-Suite executives to further its position as a leading technology and HR solutions provider. The expansion of Elements' C-suite features Will Carter as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Chelsey Griggs as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), and Adil Shabbir as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Download Headshots Here

The direct correlation between globalization and remote work, coupled with the need for centralized global payroll solutions, has Elements positioned to continue influencing and driving change in the HR tech market worldwide. The Chicago-based company already helps more than 300 businesses expand globally while onboarding, managing and paying more than 3,500 worksite employees in over 135 countries. In addition to launching two proprietary SaaS HR platforms to meet the increasingly complex challenge of global expansion in 2020, Elements grew by 225% in 2021.

The firm has three regional offices in the U.S, including in Chicago, IL, San Francisco, CA and Washington D.C. Elements also has 15 offices located internationally, including in Australia, Brazil, China, Costa Rica, England, India, Japan, Nigeria, Philippines, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa and South Korea.

"The world is facing a pivotal moment where globalization and talent access is the driving force to business success, and HR technology is the solution for greater productivity, innovation and agility," said Rick Hammell, CEO and Founder of Elements Global Services. "Elements is in a strong position to help shape strategies and HR efficiencies while supporting organizations' global aspirations. The addition of Will, Chelsey and Adil will grow the company's reputation further and continue its global market leadership so more industries can benefit from simplified global expansion, centralized global payroll platforms, and speed to market."

Elements' new CRO, Will Carter, has 15 years of experience building and scaling marketing, sales, and customer success functions in high-growth companies. Will joins from global technology company Litera, where he led sales, marketing, account management and revenue operations. He also led the Revenue Practice at private equity firm K1 Operations and spent more than a decade at ZS Associates, a global professional service and management consultancy firm. Will is responsible for driving growth with Elements' current customers, in addition to leading marketing and revenue operations.

"Elements has an extremely innovative approach to simplifying global expansion for businesses, and the team is constantly evolving and growing its technology and solutions," said Will Carter. "The company has an incredible path ahead, and I look forward to working closely with its customers to scale the value we deliver through technology solutions."

Chelsey Griggs joins Elements as the new CSO and brings more than 20 years of experience leading business strategy and transformation initiatives. For the past 12 years, Chelsey has focused on Human Capital Management (HCM), specializing in strategic planning, M&A and technology services. Chelsey joins from HR software provider Ceridian, where she was the Senior Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions. Throughout her career, Chelsey has held multiple senior executive positions, including Senior Director of Global Business Services Transformation at Best Buy and Global Director of HCM Pre-Sales and Marketing at Lawson Software. Chelsey has managed teams across the world and led them in operations ranging from strategy, sales, and marketing, to technology, security and risk. In her new role as CSO at Elements, Chelsey will oversee the company's business transformation and global management to support the firm's organizational growth.

"Elements is leading the way for global expansion, enabling companies to reach their full potential," Chelsey Griggs said. "In the next few months, there will be a significant acceleration of Elements as the company continues to transform and bring differentiated solutions to the market."

Adil Shabbir, a recognized innovator and highly respected HR Tech and FinTech industry veteran, joins as Chief Technology Officer from Payactiv, where he led the company's global growth as their Chief Product Officer & Head of Engineering. Over the years, Adil has served in various C-level technology and product leadership roles with his teams launching industry-first products such as Oracle Global Payroll, ADP Paycard, and Payactiv Pay-On-Demand and Employee Financial Wellness offerings which recently won the Aite-Novarica Digital Innovation Award.

As the new CTO, Adil will drive Elements' HCM and Payments product strategy and technology, bringing forward innovative solutions to market to help businesses achieve quick, seamless and compliant global expansion.

"Elements is at the forefront of global HCM solutions, and I am excited to help accelerate the company's technological innovation and product differentiation," said Adil Shabbir. "Our team will continue to focus on the advancement of our technology platform and products that have earned Elements a global reputation for simplifying business expansion and helping businesses enter new markets quickly and compliantly."

About Elements Global Services

Elements Global Services is a global tech firm, focused on software that is built to go beyond country borders and simplify a company's ability to expand their business, onboard employees, manage compliance and pay globally. Headquartered in Chicago, Elements offers customers 100% direct Employer of Record services in over 135 countries, powered by proprietary HR technology that simplifies everything from payroll, benefits and human capital management to HR outsourcing, local compliance and visa & mobility.

Visit www.elementsgs.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact Information

Jackie Dadas-Kraper, PR Director

[email protected]

248.842.0597

Chris Spillane, Senior Director, PR & Communication Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Elements Global Services