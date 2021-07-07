Elements Global Services' Expansion Continues With Opening of San Francisco Office to Support Booming Technology Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elements Global Services, a technology company that breaks down the barriers to global expansion, today announced the opening of its west coast regional office in San Francisco, California, to accommodate the soaring demand for international expansion among technology companies and startups as hybrid and fully-remote workforces continue to accelerate.

Elements provides global employment solutions in over 135 countries with 18 regional offices worldwide. The San Francisco office is located at 235 Pine Street in the city's downtown Financial District, which is an international business hub and home to many of North America's most innovative technology companies and start-ups.

"Elements' new San Francisco office offers a vital West Coast HR tech partner and resource for businesses looking to adopt a more distributed workforce and expand globally," said Rick Hammell, CEO and Founder of Elements Global Services. "Our technology simplifies global expansion by breaking down the barriers to growth. Whether that's overcoming the complexity of expanding your workforce quickly or navigating local compliance globally, our ApprovPay and Expandopedia platforms complement our in-house legal, tax and employment counsel to drive your business forward in more than 135 countries."

Technology and COVID-19 have collided to create a new workforce model that enables organizations to expand their network without a typical office location. This has empowered businesses to embrace remote or hybrid models and grow their businesses, which has given greater responsibility, value and demand for HR tech. Elements combines its cloud-based technology with its direct Employer of Record (EOR) to eliminate the need for multiple vendors and provide a single, platform-based solution.

Elements' global HR network understands what it takes to achieve business goals while ensuring global compliance and attracting and retaining new world-class talent. Clients leverage Elements' enterprise HR technology, ApprovPay and Expandopedia, to simplify their global expansion and HR processes, gain access to new talent and accelerate their time to market.

ApprovPay offers an integrated and sophisticated platform fully equipped with the global payroll information and Human Capital Management required throughout the employee lifecycle. Expandopedia streamlines global expansion processes by consolidating the information, tools and documents needed within a single platform.

Elements provides a dedicated HR team comprised of more than 50 nationalties that can support over 135 countries. As a result, Elements is the only direct EOR provider that can compliantly onboard employees, navigate in-country laws and regulations, manage global mobility and visas, and pay globally through a single platform.

Elements also offers personalized solutions based on clients' needs, including Administrative Services Outsourcing (ASO), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and International Consulting solution to support international payroll and HR compliance. Elements' ASO delivers complete transparency to ensure businesses fully understand in-country laws and regulations such as local taxes, statutory insurances, and minimum wage reforms. Companies seek Elements' BPO solutions for its superior Human Capital Management strategies and resources ranging from employee handbooks and agreements to leading global administrative tasks that empower them to fulfil international HR operations.

Elements is the leading provider of direct EOR technology and solutions for industries including technology and startups, life sciences, nonprofits, government service, education, oil, gas and energy, and financial services.

"Our West Coast expansion is an investment in our commitment to offer our client partners a single HR tech solution," Hammell said. "Companies that leverage a single HR tech service provider can generate measurable results by increasing speed to market and improving efficiency across management and hiring processes."

Earlier this year Elements Global Services announced the relocation of its headquarters from Barcelona, Spain to Chicago, Illinois. With the opening of the San Francisco office, Elements has a physical presence throughout the West Coast, Mid-Western and East Coast regions, with more offices opening soon.

Elements Global Services is a global tech firm, focused on software that is built to go beyond country borders and simplify a company's ability to expand their business, onboard employees, manage compliance and pay globally. Headquartered in Chicago, Elements offers customers 100% direct Employer of Record services in over 135 countries, powered by proprietary HR technology that simplifies everything from payroll, benefits and human capital management to HR outsourcing, local compliance and visa & mobility.

