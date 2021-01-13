Elementum Advisors Bolsters Investor Relations Team with New Hire

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementum Advisors, a leading alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural catastrophe event reinsurance investments, today announced that Todor Todorov has joined the firm as Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations (BDIR).

With over a decade of experience working with insurance-linked securities (ILS), Todor joins Elementum from Willis Towers Watson, where he was most recently a Director on the Investment Manager Research team and led the research effort on ILS strategies. As a member of Elementum's BDIR team, Todor will enhance the firm's management of client relationships and investor education as well as product and strategy development.

"Todor has a deep knowledge of ILS and an impressive track record of delivering impactful results for clients," said Adam Maloney, Managing Director and Head of BDIR at Elementum. "His addition to the team brings a wealth of alternative investment expertise, which will serve as a valuable resource for our investors."

Todor began his career with Willis Towers Watson in London and subsequently moved to the company's New York office. At the firm's investment consultant practice, he was responsible for manager research covering hedge funds and alternative investment strategies, including ILS. Most recently he was a member of the firm's Hedge Fund Investment Committee and he has been a CFA Charterholder since 2011.

"It's with great excitement that I join Elementum Advisors," remarked Todor. "Elementum is a leading voice within ILS, with a distinguished reputation amongst its peers. I am happy to be part of this elite group."

"Todor is a great addition to our exceptional BDIR team," added John DeCaro, Founding Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at Elementum. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to recruit the best talent in the industry and continue to diversify our perspective. Todor's leadership and experience in ILS will provide significant benefit to our clients."

About Elementum Advisors LLC

Elementum Advisors is an independently-operated, SEC-registered alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural event reinsurance investments. With offices in Chicago and Bermuda, the firm manages a wide spectrum of risk-linked investments to satisfy a large range of risk/return profiles and liquidity objectives. The Elementum team possesses a lengthy track record of portfolio management for risk-linked investments, from more liquid catastrophe bonds to higher alpha collateralized reinsurance investments.

