Elementum Advisors Enhances Underwriting Capabilities with Senior Hire in Bermuda

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementum Advisors, a leading alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural catastrophe event reinsurance investments, today announced that Shabnam Ahmed has joined the firm in its Bermuda office as Senior Vice President, Underwriting.

Shabnam joins Elementum's underwriting team, where she will be instrumental in underwriting personal and commercial property, as well as retrocessional reinsurance business with US and global footprints. She will support Elementum's portfolio construction efforts as well as participate in the training and education of the next generation of the firm's underwriters.

"Shabnam has a broad range of experience across the underwriting spectrum," said Paul Barker, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Elementum. "Her multifaceted expertise from roles in both London and Bermuda bring a meaningful and complementary perspective and will help to bolster the sophisticated reinsurance-linked products for which Elementum is known."

Shabnam most recently served as Vice President & Head of Specialty Property for Bermuda at Axis Reinsurance. While there, she served in a variety of underwriting and technical pricing functions. Prior to Axis, Shabnam served as Group Actuary in Bermuda for Partner Reinsurance and has also held positions with Guy Carpenter and Towers Watson in London.

Shabnam is a Fellow of the UK Institute and Faculty of Actuaries. She has also been named to Intelligent Insurer's list of Top 40 Re/insurance Rising Stars Under 35 and by Bermuda Re + ILS magazine to their Top 35 Under 35 Rising Stars recognition.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Shabnam to Elementum," added Tony Rettino, Founding Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at Elementum. "The contributions she brings, with her underwriting, actuarial and technical pricing expertise, reinforce our commitment to recruiting the best talent in insurance-linked investments."

