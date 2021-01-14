Elementum Advisors Expands Institutional Reach with Launch of Higher Risk Investment Strategy

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementum Advisors, a leading alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural catastrophe event reinsurance investments, today announced it has launched a new mandate with a large institutional investor focused on collateralized reinsurance investments (CRI) with a higher risk and return profile.

Leveraging Elementum's established counterparty relationships, as well as its expansive structuring and modeling capabilities, the new mandate represents a higher risk and return profile while remaining steadfast to the core principles of its long-established investment approach.

"This new investment structure is an extension of our broader value proposition within the insurance-linked securities sector," said Tony Rettino, Founding Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at Elementum. "It enables us to provide capital across an even wider range of the risk and return spectrum and ultimately increase the capital we deploy to riskier tranches of investment opportunities."

The launch of the new mandate comes as Elementum continues to expand its expertise in retrocessional reinsurance, such as with the hiring of Shabnam Ahmed in its Bermuda office in October 2020.

"We have been evaluating the market for some time to determine the most appropriate time for entry," added Paul Barker, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Elementum. "The current attractiveness of the investment environment in combination with the unique opportunities available in higher risk investments signaled that the time was right to pursue this strategy."

About Elementum Advisors LLC

Elementum Advisors is an independently-operated, SEC-registered alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural event reinsurance investments. With offices in Chicago and Bermuda, the firm manages a wide spectrum of risk-linked investments to satisfy a large range of risk/return profiles and liquidity objectives. The Elementum team possesses a lengthy track record of portfolio management for risk-linked investments, from more liquid catastrophe bonds to higher alpha collateralized reinsurance investments.

