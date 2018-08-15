Elementum's Orchestration Platform Drives Supply Chain Speed for Global Giants like BASF

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementum is excited to announce that BASF is among the first companies leveraging its Orchestration Platform to bring the speed of now to supply chain. No more chasing fires. No more chasing information. The platform supports global supply chains through early discovery of potential problems, assessment and prioritization of challenges teams should focus on, and resolution workflows that enable cross-functional and cross-enterprise collaboration.

By boosting its global operations with unified data and orchestration capabilities provided by Elementum, BASF can track products around the world and collaborate cross-functionally to get ahead of unexpected incidents. "At BASF, we are embracing digital technologies to gain orchestration capabilities across our supply chain. We handle 6.5 million deliveries per year globally across all modes of transport. With the help of Elementum's platform, we gain end-to-end transparency of shipment status and the ability to take action so that we can identify problems, mitigate risks, and better serve our customers," said Frithjof Netzer, Chief Digital Officer, BASF.

"The Elementum Orchestration Platform is the culmination of five intense years of efforts to modernize the global supply chain. Imagine orchestrating thousands of suppliers, factories, truck drivers, and distribution centers towards a common goal: getting products to customers quickly, consistently, and efficiently. By organizing the world's supply chain data into the Product Graph, Elementum's platform alerts global companies before teams are stuck firefighting, and before customers raise issues that could have been avoided," said Nader Mikhail, CEO and founder of Elementum.

The Elementum Orchestration Platform is powered by the Elementum Product Graph™, a digital mapping of global supply chains. The product graph takes information from internal transactional systems such as ERP and data lakes, along with external data from supply chain partners, and global unstructured data such as news feeds to highlight interdependencies, problems, and paths to fast resolution. The Elementum platform analyzes over 800,000 supply chain nodes, tracks tens of millions of shipments, and has $600B worth of goods flowing through it.

