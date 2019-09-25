Elementus, the New York-based blockchain analytics platform, raises $3.5M led by Morgan Creek Digital

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementus, the most advanced and versatile blockchain analytics platform, has successfully raised a $3.5M seed round with a syndicate of financial institutions, led by Morgan Creek Digital with participation from Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments, Stage 1 Ventures, Robot Ventures, and key angel investors. This round follows a $750k raise last July 2018 from Cherokee Acquisition, Maven 11 and other participants.

This fundraise from prominent financial firms validates Elementus as the institutional-grade analytics platform needed to support the wave of institutions entering the cryptoasset industry.

"The demand for the same level of excellence as in the financial industry with respect to compliance and investment decision-making is at its peak. We are committed to bringing that same quality to our customers, enabling them to thrive and support the mainstream adoption of cryptoassets," said Max Galka, CEO of Elementus.

Co-founded by Max Galka, Mike Kalomeni, and Nuria Gutierrez, the team warmly welcomes two new key members:

Charles V. Senatore, Senior Advisor at Devonshire Investors, who formerly led global compliance functions for Fidelity Investments and Merrill Lynch, is joining the board of advisors.

Anthony Pompliano, co-founder and partner at Morgan Creek Digital, is joining the Board of Directors at Elementus.

"The current solutions on the market were a great first iteration to bring the industry to where we are today, but similar to how Google's web crawler and index methodology disrupted the existing search engine marketplace in the late 1990's, Elementus' blockchain index methodology stands to disrupt the current market today. I am excited to work with the team as they continue partnering with institutional asset managers, financial service organizations, and regulators around the world," said Anthony Pompliano.

Elementus has gained global notoriety by providing key data for coverage of the Cryptopia hack and QuadrigaCx insolvency in the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and Fortune. The platform supports Bitcoin and Ethereum (including stablecoins). To extend its outstanding capabilities, Elementus is growing its team with the most talented data scientists in the industry.

About Elementus:



Elementus' mission is to make sense of blockchain data by offering an enterprise blockchain analytics platform for institutional asset managers, financial service organizations, and government agencies. Elementus is headquartered in New York.

