Elena Batriz Parra and Viliulfo Valderrama's new book Aprenda a Ser Feliz, an insightful tome that instills insights that lead to fulfillment in life

Elena and Viliulfo said this about their book: "If you feel your situation is hopeless and you do not even know what is preventing you from being happy; if you feel insecure, lonely, and rejected; if you feel life is unfair and happiness is not made for you; if you feel like you have no control over your emotions and your destiny or just want to improve your life, this book is for you. In this book, you will learn

how to achieve happiness,

how to break down the obstacles that prevent you from being happy,

how to combat spiritual and emotional decay,

how to improve your relationships with others,

how to improve your self-esteem,

how to live happily, and

how to develop the skills that allow them to be happy."

Published by Page Publishing, Elena Batriz Parra and Viliulfo Valderrama's new book Aprenda a Ser Feliz will encourage the readers to stay steadfast in their life's journey and learn to value themselves and their relationships with others to attain purpose and contentment in life.

Consumers who wish to understand the true meaning of life, faith, and joy can purchase Aprenda a Ser Feliz in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

