Elena Ranguelova Joins ClearAlpha Technologies

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearAlpha Technologies, a global multi-strategy investment platform led by Brian Hurst, Sean Terretta, and Elisha Wiesel, announced today that Elena Ranguelova has joined to lead Client Engagement. She will oversee fundraising and investor relations globally.

Elena Ranguelova said, "I am excited to join Brian, Sean, Elisha and the talented team at ClearAlpha as we build a next-generation multi-manager platform to create value for the institutional investor community. With recent advances in technology and AI, this is a unique chance to innovate alongside founders who have been pioneers in their fields."

Elena brings over 20 years of experience in the investment industry and a strong network of global relationships. Her track record includes guiding portfolio managers with development and growth of their strategies.

Most recently, Elena was Head of North America Institutional Capital Raising at Investcorp, where she expanded institutional relationships across public and private strategies. She also served on the firm's Hedge Fund Seeding Committee, Investment Committee, and Strategic Outlook Committee. Before that, she was Global Head of Credit and Event-Driven Strategies for Pioneer Alternative Investments, where she allocated capital to hedge fund managers. Earlier in her career, Elena was hired by Elisha Wiesel to build and lead the Fundamental Strategies business at Goldman Sachs, advising on portfolio and hedging solutions for credit and equities.

Elena holds a PhD in Economics from Harvard University and a BA in Mathematics, summa cum laude, from Wellesley College.

Brian Hurst, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, said: "I am delighted to welcome Elena to our team. In addition to her extensive network of institutional relationships globally and strategic business development expertise, she is a widely respected thought leader with extensive investment knowledge who will help us engage with sophisticated investors as we look to innovate in the multi-manager space."

Sean Terretta, Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Technology Officer, added, "Elena's experience and deep connections in the investment world will strengthen our ability to connect with investors who seek something different. These partnerships will be key as we continue to push the boundaries of what a multi-strategy platform as a service (PaaS) can achieve, using technology to deliver results for our clients."

Elisha Wiesel, Founding Partner and Chief Risk Officer, stated: "I have known Elena for almost twenty years, during which time I have seen her work with both profoundly challenging markets and investors who demand the best. There is no one better to lead our growth efforts here at ClearAlpha Technologies."

About ClearAlpha® Technologies

ClearAlpha Technologies is a multi-manager investment platform that seeks to generate alpha through unique strategies managed by top talent. The firm leverages advanced technology and automated risk management across multiple asset classes. ClearAlpha is led by Brian Hurst, former Partner, Head of Trading, and Portfolio Manager at AQR; Sean Terretta, former CTO of MUFG Americas and Chief Architect for Tech Strategy and Incubation at Bridgewater Associates; and Elisha Wiesel, former Partner, Chief Risk Officer, and Chief Information Officer of Goldman Sachs.

ClearAlpha's proprietary cloud-native platform, Loop™, enables active portfolio and risk management through dashboards, control panels, and code, going beyond traditional reporting. Its commercial-grade, security-minded, yet flexible design allows for more rapid feature rollouts and quick adoption of new technologies.

ClearAlpha seeks investment teams with a unique perspective, managing uncrowded strategies across various styles and asset classes. The firm invests deeply in these teams to sharpen their niche strategies. The firm is built on principles of alignment, respect, risk management, meritocracy, and integrity.

