Elena Von Kohn's Artistic Triumph: A Showcase of Surrealism and Emotion at Gallery 33, The Georgian Hotel

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the esteemed Gallery 33, nestled within the historic Georgian Hotel, renowned artist Elena Von Kohn recently held a captivating exhibition on November 4th. This event, an intimate yet vibrant showcase, featured a selection of her most compelling works, including the debut of "Forces of Attraction," "The Conformity Device," "Sedona's Window," and "The Garden."

Elena Von Kohn's "Forces of Attraction" Oil on Canvas

"Forces of Attraction," an oil on canvas masterpiece, stood out as the evening's highlight, mesmerizing the audience with its intricate details and profound emotional depth. "The Conformity Device," "Sedona's Window," and "The Garden" also made their first public appearances, each adding a unique flair to the exhibition and captivating viewers with their artistic depth and narrative.

Elena's recent exhibition not only showcased her artistic prowess but also highlighted her growing influence in the art world. Her work has been creating a significant buzz, with recent features in prestigious publications such as ARTnews Top 200 Collectors, American Art Collector, and Frieze Magazine, solidifying her status as a significant figure in contemporary art.

The success of the show at Gallery 33, a venue that has also featured the works of artist and actress Sharon Stone, is a testament to Elena's ability to connect with her audience through a blend of surrealism and emotional resonance. Her works continue to attract a diverse group of followers and collectors, each drawn to the unique storytelling and imaginative depth of her art.

For those interested in exploring Elena Von Kohn's collection or inquiring about her works, please visit www.elenavonkohn.com or contact [email protected].

Elena Von Kohn's art transcends conventional boundaries, inviting viewers into a world where imagination and reality merge. Her recent achievements and the success of her latest show at Gallery 33 in The Georgian Hotel are indicative of her rising prominence in the art community, making her works a compelling consideration for collectors and art enthusiasts globally.

