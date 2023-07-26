Elena Von Kohn's "Pieces of Eden" Achieves Record-Breaking Auction Success at John Moran Auction House

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elena Von Kohn, the trailblazing surrealist artist renowned for her thought-provoking creations, achieved a momentous milestone as her masterpiece "Pieces of Eden" went under the hammer at the prestigious John Moran Auction House in Los Angeles on July 11th. The highly anticipated auction witnessed a thrilling bidding war, with enthusiastic participants from around the globe vying for the opportunity to own this exceptional artwork.

Pieces of Eden by Elena Von Kohn
With eager anticipation, "Pieces of Eden" sparked immense interest, captivating the hearts of bidders as they passionately competed to possess this captivating creation. The electrifying atmosphere in the auction room and the relentless phone bidding culminated in the piece being sold to a fortunate phone bidder for an impressive hammer price of $60,000.

Including the auction house's buyer's premium of 25%, the final purchase price for "Pieces of Eden" amounted to $75,000. This record-breaking achievement reflects the growing recognition and value of Elena Von Kohn's extraordinary artworks in the contemporary art market.

Elena Von Kohn's unique artistic approach and captivating imagery have garnered widespread attention, leading to her recent features in prestigious publications such as Forbes, The Village Voice, LA Weekly, and more. Her art not only captivates the eye but also stimulates intellectual curiosity, making it a compelling and valuable addition to any art collection.

Art investors are increasingly drawn to Elena Von Kohn's works due to their unique ability to challenge traditional artistic boundaries and resonate with a diverse audience. As collectors eagerly seek to acquire her captivating pieces, opportunities to own a Von Kohn artwork are becoming rarer.

The remarkable sale of "Pieces of Eden" underscores Elena Von Kohn's status as a pioneering artist in the realm of contemporary surrealism. Her art continues to captivate art enthusiasts and investors alike, solidifying her position as an artist of significant value and influence in the art world.

For more information on Elena Von Kohn and her available artworks, please visit www.elenavonkohn.com or contact (480) 203-2311 / [email protected]

