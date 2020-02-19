Elenco, Leader Of STEM Toys, To Reveal Expanded Snap Circuits® Lineup At New York Toy Fair

Snap Circuits ® Discover Coding : Learn to code with Snap Circuits®! Download the new Snap Circuits® Coding App and control Snap Circuits ® projects using a smartphone or tablet. Learn the basics with easy graphical coding. Advanced coders can move up to BLOCKLY coding and program their own patterns of lights, sounds, and moving parts. Illustrated project manual explains electrical and coding concepts with exciting coding challenges. Over 30 Snap Circuits ® parts, including the new Bluetooth-powered SC Controller. Available this Summer for ages 8+ in specialty, large retail, and online. Elenco will also introduce Snap Circuits ® Explore Coding and Snap Rover® Coding Journey , exclusively on Amazon.

Snap Circuits® MyHome : With the mindset that "electricity is for everyone", MyHome is designed to inspire non-techie and techie kids alike, empowering them with fundamental knowledge about how electricity in their home and in their world works. MyHome answers questions like:

How does the electric company get power to my home?

How does power travel inside my walls?

What happens when I turn on a light?

What happens when the power goes out?

Kids ages 8+ can build a house or city building with real, working, 3-D circuits, just like they use every day. With colorful base grids to spark creativity, kids can make their structures their own, all while learning how electricity travels and powers their home. Learn about security systems, automatic lights, alarms, motion detectors, fan speed, generators, motors that power appliances, and more!

Teach Tech®: Launched in 2019, Elenco's build-it-yourself Teach Tech® line of green-energy, coding, and mechanical-robotic kits includes unique screenless-coding kits- a must-have for parents wanting to keep kids off screens.

Mech-5 : TOTY-Finalist, Mech-5 is the ONLY build-it-yourself coding toy with a mechanical-coding-wheel designed to be "unplugged", a new concept of coding without a computer or app. After building, snap the coding buttons onto the coding-wheel, then watch Mech-5 perform functions like throwing, playing soccer, or drawing. Five different builds for long-lasting play value. "Unplugged" and truly innovative!

TOTY-Finalist, Mech-5 is the ONLY build-it-yourself coding toy with a mechanical-coding-wheel designed to be "unplugged", a new concept of coding without a computer or app. After building, snap the coding buttons onto the coding-wheel, then watch Mech-5 perform functions like throwing, playing soccer, or drawing. Five different builds for long-lasting play value. "Unplugged" and truly innovative! KC3 : This mission-based, build-it-yourself, Keypad Coding robot is designed with beginner-friendly building and coding. No computer, phone or screen! Build and rebuild into 3 roles: Shooter, Doodler and Sweeper. Features a coding keypad for kids to master basic coding commands to move the robot 8 different directions. Advanced coders can set KC3 for more difficult tasks and challenges. Available Summer 2020.

This mission-based, build-it-yourself, Keypad Coding robot is designed with beginner-friendly building and coding. No computer, phone or screen! Build and rebuild into 3 roles: Shooter, Doodler and Sweeper. Features a coding keypad for kids to master basic coding commands to move the robot 8 different directions. Advanced coders can set KC3 for more difficult tasks and challenges. Available Summer 2020. Elenco will demonstrate Mech-5, KC3, Tobbie II, and others at the "Robots on the Runway" event on February 24-25 during New York Toy Fair. Teach Tech® is available in all Elenco's retail channels, including specialty stores, larger retailers, and online.

Smartivity® : Elenco has partnered with India-based Smartivity Labs to distribute Smartivity® branded educational toys and kits throughout North America. Following Elenco's Learn by doing® philosophy, Smartivity® offers Do-It-Yourself activity kits designed to help children ages 6+ understand principles of STEAM. Made from high-quality, re-engineered, laser-cut wood, all Smartivity® products are recyclable, safe, non-toxic, and sustainable. Each kit comes with richly-illustrated, step-by-step instructions with experiments to ensure understanding of STEAM concepts learned through play. Available in all Elenco's retail channels, including specialty stores, larger retailers, and online in Spring 2020.

About Elenco: Family-owned and operated for nearly 50 years, Elenco provides educational/STEM products, along with hobby and test equipment to consumers and schools. Elenco's award-winning Snap Circuits® products teach kids to have fun learning electricity, engineering, and more. Showing Elenco's commitment to STEM, Elenco was honored at CES-2020 with the "Pioneer Team" award and won the Seriously STEM! Award 2019 for best overall STEM toy. Elenco's WEmake® line includes educational, DIY-kits and tools that teach soldering and basic electronics. Elenco is also the North American partner for world-renowned brands Engino Construction, Edu-Toys Science Kits, and now Smartivity Labs.

Visit www.elenco.com or Elenco's Toy Fair press kit.

New York Toy Fair -Booth #3107.

SOURCE Elenco

Related Links

http://www.elenco.com

