eLEND Appoints Avi Marcus as Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary

Seasoned legal executive and technology innovator strengthens executive leadership team to support continued growth, governance, and AI-driven transformation.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources, LLC dba eLEND a national leader in residential mortgage lending, announced the appointment of Avi Marcus as Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary.

Marcus joins eLEND with more than 15 years of executive legal experience spanning real estate, mortgage lending, financial services, and technology. Throughout his career, he has built and led enterprise legal and compliance functions, advised executive leadership on complex corporate transactions and regulatory matters, and helped organizations navigate growth in highly regulated industries. His unique blend of legal strategy, corporate governance, risk management, and technology expertise makes him well positioned to support eLEND's continued innovation and expansion.

"Technology continues to reshape every aspect of the mortgage industry, and legal leadership must evolve alongside it," said Robert Pieklo, President & CEO of eLEND. "Avi brings an exceptional combination of legal expertise, executive leadership, and technical understanding that will help us continue innovating responsibly. As we invest in AI, automation, and digital solutions to make the lending experience faster, smarter, and more efficient for our broker partners, Avi's leadership will ensure we continue to innovate with the right governance, compliance, and strategic oversight."

Marcus' appointment is part of eLEND's continued investment in the people, technology, and infrastructure that supports its long-term growth. As the company expands its use of artificial intelligence, automation, and digital tools to simplify the mortgage process, Marcus will play a key role in ensuring those innovations are deployed responsibly, securely, and in compliance with an evolving regulatory landscape. His leadership will help accelerate eLEND's ability to deliver faster, more efficient solutions that empower broker partners to compete and better serve today's borrowers.

Marcus brings a rare combination of legal leadership and technical fluency to eLEND. Beyond advising executive teams on complex legal, regulatory, and corporate matters, he has hands-on experience developing AI-powered technology from concept through production. That unique perspective aligns with eLEND's strategic investments in artificial intelligence, automation, and digital transformation, helping the company accelerate innovation while maintaining strong governance, regulatory oversight, and responsible AI practices.

"As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into mortgage lending, organizations need legal leadership that understands both the opportunities and the responsibilities that come with innovation," said Marcus. "I'm excited to join a company that is committed to leveraging technology to improve the lending experience while maintaining the highest standards of compliance, governance, and integrity. I look forward to helping eLEND continue its impressive growth while building the legal framework that supports innovation at scale."

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About American Financial Resources, LLC dba e LEND

American Financial Resources, LLC dba eLEND is a national leader in residential mortgage lending, providing a wide range of innovative mortgage solutions. With a commitment to transparency, technology, and partner success, eLEND supports lenders, brokers, and borrowers through flexible programs, efficient operations, and modern tools designed to streamline the mortgage experience from start to finish. eLEND is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer. NMLS 2826. For more information, visit www.elend.com.

SOURCE American Financial Resources, LLC dba eLEND