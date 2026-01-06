A Year of Momentum: Reflecting on 2025 and Accelerating the Climb Ahead

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the mortgage industry continues to evolve at record speed, eLEND reflects on a transformative 2025. A year defined by growth, momentum, and meaningful change and looks ahead to 2026 with a renewed commitment to elevating every experience for its partners and clients.

In 2025, eLEND made bold moves to position the company for long-term success. From brand evolution and product expansion to investments in technology, leadership, and process improvements, the year marked a pivotal chapter in the company's journey.

"We didn't slow down to make these changes, we made them while driving 90 miles per hour," said Michael Brenning, eLEND Chief Operating Officer. "And while growth at that pace comes with its share of challenges, we believe in owning those moments, learning from them, and continuing to push forward with purpose."

2025: More Than a Name Change

Throughout 2025, eLEND focused on building a stronger, more scalable foundation designed to better support its lending partners. Key highlights included:

Brand Evolution from AFR Wholesale to eLEND: Launching eLEND to better reflect the company's vision, innovation, and future-forward mindset

Launching eLEND to better reflect the company's vision, innovation, and future-forward mindset Product Expansion: Enhancing offerings to better serve a broader range of borrowers and scenarios

Enhancing offerings to better serve a broader range of borrowers and scenarios Operational Enhancements: Streamlining processes to improve efficiency, consistency, and turnaround times

Streamlining processes to improve efficiency, consistency, and turnaround times Technology & Tools: Investing in systems and tools designed to support smarter workflows and better visibility

Investing in systems and tools designed to support smarter workflows and better visibility Leadership & Talent Growth: Strengthening teams across sales, operations, and strategy to support long-term growth

While the pace of change introduced growing pains, the company views those moments as part of the climb, not setbacks.

"Progress isn't always perfect," added Brenning. "But transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement are non-negotiable for us."

2026: Elevating Every Experience

Looking ahead, eLEND's New Year's resolution is clear: keep climbing, keep improving, and keep investing in the experiences that matter most.

Plans for 2026 include:

Continued refinement of products and processes

Further enhancements to technology and partner tools

A relentless focus on service, communication, and execution

Deepening relationships with clients who share a commitment to growth and improvement

The Climb Continues

As eLEND enters 2026, the company remains focused on what brought it here: strong partnerships, shared success, and a drive to elevate every interaction along the way.

"We're proud of how far we've come," Robert Pieklo, eLEND President and Chief Executive Officer concluded. "And we're even more excited about where we're headed, with the clients, partners, and relationships that make this journey possible."

About American Financial Resources, LLC dba eLEND

American Financial Resources, LLC dba eLEND is a national leader in residential mortgage lending, providing a wide range of innovative mortgage solutions. With a commitment to transparency, technology, and partner success, eLEND supports lenders, brokers, and borrowers through flexible programs, efficient operations, and modern tools designed to streamline the mortgage experience from start to finish. eLEND is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer. NMLS 2826. For more information, visit www.elend.com.

