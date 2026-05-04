eLEND Welcomes Roman Ramora as Chief Technology & Innovation Officer to Lead Next Era of Innovation

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources, LLC dba eLEND is proud to announce that Roman Ramora has joined the team as Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, effective May 4, 2026. In this role, Ramora will lead eLEND's technology strategy, driving innovation, scalability, and the continued evolution of the company's digital lending platform.

With more than 15 years of experience across the FinTech, Investment Banking, and Technology industries, Ramora brings a powerful combination of strategic leadership, advanced analytics expertise, and a proven track record of delivering measurable business impact through technology. His deep knowledge of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud-based architecture positions eLEND to further modernize its tech stack and enhance the client and partner experience.

Ramora has successfully led enterprise-wide digital transformation initiatives, leveraging platforms such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud to build scalable, data-driven solutions. His expertise spans generative AI, risk modeling, pricing optimization, and process automation. Capabilities that will be instrumental as eLEND continues to innovate in a rapidly evolving mortgage landscape.

"Roman's vision, technical depth, and ability to align innovation with business outcomes make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Rob Pieklo, President and Chief Executive Officer of eLEND. "As we look ahead to the next era of lending, his leadership will be critical in advancing our technology, strengthening our competitive edge, and delivering smarter, faster, and more intuitive solutions for our clients and partners."

Known for building high-performing teams and fostering a culture of innovation, Ramora has a strong reputation for identifying top talent and developing centers of excellence that drive exponential results. His experience also includes working with complex financial models, regulatory frameworks, and integrating large-scale third-party data sources to inform strategic decision-making.

"I'm excited to join eLEND at such a pivotal time," said Ramora. "There is a tremendous opportunity to leverage AI, modern data architecture, and cloud technologies to transform the lending experience. I look forward to working with the team to build innovative solutions that create meaningful value for our customers and partners."

Ramora's appointment underscores eLEND's continued investment in technology, innovation, and operational excellence as the company positions itself for long-term growth and industry leadership.

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About American Financial Resources, LLC dba e LEND

American Financial Resources, LLC dba eLEND is a national leader in residential mortgage lending, providing a wide range of innovative mortgage solutions. With a commitment to transparency, technology, and partner success, eLEND supports lenders, brokers, and borrowers through flexible programs, efficient operations, and modern tools designed to streamline the mortgage experience from start to finish. eLEND is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer. NMLS 2826. For more information, visit www.elend.com.

SOURCE American Financial Resources, LLC dba eLEND