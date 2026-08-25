eLEND Partners with Ready4Remodel to Transform the Renovation Lending Experience with AI-Powered Tools

Partnership gives eLEND broker partners and their borrowers access to AI-powered design, renovation cost estimates and financing insights before they apply for a loan

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources, LLC dba eLEND a national residential mortgage lender and innovator in mortgage technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Ready4Remodel, an AI-powered renovation technology platform that helps homeowners visualize renovation possibilities, understand potential costs and explore financing options.

Through the partnership, eLEND partners and their borrowers will have access to Ready4Remodel's technology, helping make the renovation process more transparent and actionable. The platform uses AI to create before-and-after visualizations, provides property-specific renovation cost estimates based on different budgets and helps borrowers understand the potential monthly payment impact of their project.

"Renovation lending has tremendous potential, but too often the process begins with uncertainty," said Shaun Hamman, Senior Vice President of Renovation & Construction Services at eLEND. "Borrowers may know what they want to change, but they don't always know what is possible, what it will cost or how they can finance it. Ready4Remodel helps change that conversation by allowing borrowers to see the vision, understand the cost and explore the financing path upfront. That creates a more approachable experience for borrowers and a powerful opportunity for our broker partners."

"After more than three decades in renovation lending, partnering with eLEND, the nation's #1 renovation lender, feels like validation of something I've believed since my first FHA 203(k) loan," said Skip Schenker, founding partner of Ready4Remodel.

See the Vision. Know the Cost. Finance It.

Ready4Remodel helps address three common barriers to renovation lending:

Visualization: AI-powered renderings help borrowers see what a property could become.

AI-powered renderings help borrowers see what a property could become. Cost Clarity: Property-specific estimates provide a clearer picture of potential renovation costs.

Property-specific estimates provide a clearer picture of potential renovation costs. Financing Visibility: Payment calculations help borrowers understand how renovation costs may impact their overall financing.

For eLEND's mortgage brokers and real estate partners, the technology creates an opportunity to introduce renovation financing earlier in the homebuying process which helps buyers recognize the potential of properties they may otherwise overlook.

eLEND is financing access to the Ready4Remodel platform for its partners and their borrowers, reinforcing its commitment to investing in technology that helps mortgage professionals generate more opportunities and deliver a better borrower experience.

The partnership is part of eLEND's broader focus on leveraging technology and AI to simplify the mortgage process and help its partners compete and win more business.

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About Ready4Remodel

Ready4Remodel is an AI-powered technology platform designed to simplify the home renovation journey by helping homeowners visualize renovation possibilities, understand project costs and explore financing options. Through AI-powered design and property-specific estimates, Ready4Remodel helps bridge the gap between a homeowner's vision and the path to making that vision a reality.

About American Financial Resources, LLC dba eLEND

American Financial Resources, LLC dba eLEND is a national leader in residential mortgage lending, providing a wide range of innovative mortgage solutions. With a commitment to transparency, technology, and partner success, eLEND supports lenders, brokers, and borrowers through flexible programs, efficient operations, and modern tools designed to streamline the mortgage experience from start to finish. eLEND is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer. NMLS 2826. For more information, visit www.elend.com.

SOURCE American Financial Resources, LLC dba eLEND