Eleos Advances Behavioral Health AI with Breakthrough Offering for Field Providers

BOSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleos Health , the leader in CareOps Automation for behavioral health, today launched Eleos Outreach , a trailblazing augmented intelligence offering built for field-based care providers who travel to treat their clients. By easing the administrative burden on case managers and community outreach providers to document their work, it frees up time to ensure clients receive the attention and treatment they deserve. The Outreach launch further extends Eleos' visionary lineup of AI-based, electronic health record (EHR)-agnostic augmented intelligence technology across virtual, office, and field-based sessions.

More than 50% of behavioral health providers report experiencing burnout symptoms , contributing to an annual turnover rate of 30-60% . Often driven by unmanageable workloads , burnout also extends to case managers and community outreach providers who work in the field, away from in-office or virtual settings. Because these providers make crucial connections with underserved or marginalized patient populations, bolstering support of their daily tasks is essential to building and strengthening their relationships with the community's most vulnerable people and mitigating burnout.

AI has shown great promise in reducing burnout in healthcare professionals and easing access problems burdening behavioral healthcare clinics . To equip mental health clinicians with tools that help them treat their patients, the Eleos team built a CareOps Automation platform that improves staff workloads and enhances care quality using augmented intelligence.

Eleos Outreach is specifically developed for field-based case managers and community outreach care providers who travel to their clients. The web-based application, accessible from any device using a secure link, reduces time spent on documentation by more than 80% and enables note completion 64% faster. By analyzing past notes, identifying patterns, and incorporating click-to-text functionality, Outreach condenses the note-writing process into a series of personalized, predetermined questions converted into clinical language, populating EHR fields automatically. By making it easier for providers to document their work in the field, organizations can reduce revenue lost to undocumented billable activities.

"The mental health community needs a new way of operating that addresses immediate case management, documentation, administration, and community outreach demands," said Alon Joffe , CEO and Co-Founder of Eleos Health. "Eleos is purpose-built for behavioral health professionals by people who understand what it's actually like to be on the frontlines. Starting with our first Scribe offering, to where we are now assisting case managers in the field, we'll continue innovating to serve some of the most important roles in our healthcare system."

TRILOGY , a private not-for-profit behavioral healthcare organization with more than 50 years of experience serving people with SMI in Chicago and surrounding suburbs, is the first behavioral health organization to deploy Outreach to its clinicians. TRILOGY offers a variety of services which assist children and adults living with mental illnesses in the local community, and Outreach enables its remote providers to document easily and on the fly to streamline their workflows.

"Prior to Eleos Outreach, 37% of our pilot group's notes were being documented outside of business hours. A single note that would have taken 10-20 minutes to write now takes 2-6 minutes, and it can realistically be done between appointments. This gives staff significant time back in their day and makes a difficult and mentally draining job more manageable," said Amanda Rankin , Chief Operations Officer at TRILOGY. "TRILOGY's staff are our greatest asset. They show up every day to take care of our clients, and we are so thrilled to invest in our staff by creating this powerful product in collaboration with Eleos."

Outreach joins Eleos' growing slate of behavioral health products, including Scribe and Replay . As Eleos' flagship offering, Scribe provides documentation automation, session intelligence, and leadership reporting without recording patient-provider interactions. Functioning like an assistant, Scribe gives overworked care providers relief from their administrative work by translating sessions into progress note documentation suggestions, populating over 70% of the progress note and reducing time spent on documentation by over 50% while helping to ensure compliance. In a recent randomized controlled trial (RCT), the clients of providers using Scribe were two times more engaged in care and achieved three to four times better symptom improvement versus treatment as usual. Scribe gives behavioral health professionals a better work-life balance, helping organizations to recruit and retain staff.

For organizations looking to advance their supervision capabilities, Replay offers the capabilities of Scribe plus session recordings, transcripts, and interactive comment capabilities with staff under supervision (patient consent required). With Replay, organizations can enhance training and development programs, and gain additional insights into workforce needs and performance.

Eleos Health turns behavioral health conversations into documentation and intelligence that drives better care. Using proprietary, voice-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology built by clinical experts to accurately interpret, analyze and document behavioral health conversations, Eleos reduces the operational burden on providers while unlocking objective insights into evidence-based care and the therapeutic alliance. Leadership teams can scale supervision and training while gaining unprecedented visibility into staff activity, caseloads and performance as well as population health. Eleos is the only technology of its kind that embeds seamlessly into electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth tools and existing provider workflows. With Eleos CareOps Automation, behavioral health providers are setting a new standard for care.

