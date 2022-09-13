Eleos and Easterseals Michigan Pilot Augmented Intelligence For Behavioral Health Care Delivery

Easterseals Michigan to empower clinicians and care providers with enhanced treatment session insights and reduce administrative burden

Eleos' conversational AI to increase care efficiencies for those with mental health and substance use disabilities

BOSTON and DETROIT, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleos Health , the leader in CareOps Automation for behavioral health, today announced that Easterseals Michigan , a major regional arm of Easterseals , will roll out Eleos CareOps Automation, powered by proprietary voice-based AI, to its providers and clinical leadership team. Overlaying mainstream electronic health records (EHRs) and operating ambiently, Eleos can reduce clinical documentation burden by more than 30%, freeing care providers and clinical leadership to focus on care delivery and overall staff well-being. Easterseals Michigan will be the first in the state to use Eleos Health in its day-to-day operations.

As the U.S. moves to expand its behavioral health workforce , care providers like Easterseals Michigan are playing superhero roles in their communities. But technical and administrative requirements can restrict health professionals' ability to reach and care for all those in need. Embedding seamlessly into existing provider workflows, EHRs and telehealth tools, Eleos captures session (conversation) content with client consent, renders suggested progress note documentation , and provides new lines of sight into in-session treatment delivery, modality, concerns of persons served, care needs, and more.

Easterseals Michigan works to lead the way to 100% equity, inclusion and access for people with disabilities, families and communities. Expert health professionals from a variety of disciplines work with each individual to overcome obstacles and gain independence through person-centered planning.

Eleos will equip Easterseals Michigan with augmented intelligence, helping to accelerate its focus on innovation for the benefit of their health professionals and those they serve, including reducing time spent on documentation, thereby allowing clinicians more time to treat. Eleos also serves as a skill development tool for staff and supervisors, to allow for better guidance immediately after sessions, and to help their health professionals utilize the data with service recipients to identify potential key needs and themes. This data helps inform better and more personalized treatment.

"We're looking forward to rolling out Eleos to our clinical team, aiding us in focusing on what truly matters: serving our community," said Brent Wirth, CEO of Easterseals Michigan. "Being able to gather key insights, develop clinical notes and work seamlessly across EHR systems will improve the number of people we can help at a time when the need for mental health care is at an all time high."

"We're proud to be working with such a critical community organization as Easterseals Michigan," said Alon Joffe, CEO and Co-Founder, Eleos Health. "It's clear that Easterseals Michigan's leadership cares deeply about its team of care providers and the community they serve. We look forward to strengthening the vital services Easterseals Michigan provides."

About Eleos Health

Founded in 2020, Eleos Health turns behavioral health conversations into documentation and intelligence that drives better care. Using proprietary, voice-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology built by clinical experts to accurately interpret, analyze and document behavioral health conversations. Eleos reduces the operational burden on providers while unlocking objective insights into evidence-based care and the therapeutic alliance. Leadership teams can scale supervision and training while gaining unprecedented visibility into staff activity, caseloads and performance as well as population health. Eleos is the only technology of its kind that embeds seamlessly into electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth tools and existing provider workflows. With Eleos CareOps Automation, behavioral health providers are setting a new standard for care.

About Easterseals Michigan

Easterseals Michigan provides services to help children and adults with disabilities and/or special needs as well as support to their families. We've been helping families in Michigan since 1920. Today, Easterseals Michigan assists more than 16,200 individuals and their families annually at various service locations around the state and in communities state-wide. We provide top-quality, innovative services tailored to meet the specific needs of the people we serve.

