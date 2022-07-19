Eleos Expands Leadership Team with R&D, Finance Hires

Behavioral healthcare voice AI innovator adds Yaar Reuveni as Vice President of Research and Development and Moshe Meroz as Vice President of Finance

Executive additions will support Eleos as it works to drive down therapist burnout rates by liberating behavioral health providers from the crushing burden of documentation

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleos Health, the pioneer in CareOps Automation for behavioral health, today announced two new leadership team additions, with Yaar Reuveni joining as Vice President of Research and Development, and Moshe Meroz joining as Vice President of Finance. Reuveni will lead Eleos' engineering and data science group, supporting the company's continued development of its enterprise-grade product, and managing security and privacy. Meroz will spearhead financial management, growth projections, forecasting and risk management.

Reuveni and Meroz come on board as Eleos scales clinical adoption of its augmentative conversational AI application, which operates ambiently in the background of behavioral health provider-client conversations (full client consent and permission are pre-conditions of use).

Because mental health providers are often reimbursed by insurance carriers for the cost of a client session and face regular audits, they may spend a third of their time on documentation in order to fulfill compliance, regulatory and billing requirements. Eleos automatically generates the baseline for required documentation for every session within minutes so that providers can reduce time spent on administrative work by over 30% and focus on having conversations instead of taking notes.

Overlaying mainstream electronic health records (EHRs) and operable in both virtual and in-person care settings, Eleos also provides clinicians with user-friendly session analytics that show evidence-based techniques used, therapeutic alliance indicators and key moments, themes and social determinants of health topics. Clinicians can also view words spoken most frequently and therapeutic alliance metrics like 'talk versus listen ratio' and 'patience' (the amount of time a clinician waits to begin talking after a client stops talking).

"We're thrilled to welcome Yaar and Moshe to our team as we expand our clinical footprint and ease the administrative burden on both providers and clinical leadership," said Alon Joffe, CEO and Co-Founder, Eleos Health.

Reuveni joins Eleos from Nielsen, where he served as Vice President of Research & Development and General Manager. In that role, Reuveni led four functional teams across data, business logic, analytics and data infrastructure. Prior to Nielsen, Reuveni held research & development roles and data platform roles with LivePerson.

Meroz most recently served as Vice President of Finance and Controller with Applitools, where he led the finance team, advised on venture capital and debt fundraising, managed annual budget and P&L, oversaw due diligence which led to successful acquisition, and monitored regulatory compliance. Prior to Applitools, Meroz held finance roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers and Discount Bank.

About Eleos Health

Founded in 2020, Eleos Health turns behavioral health conversations into documentation and intelligence that drives better care. Using proprietary, voice-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology built by clinical experts to accurately interpret, analyze and document behavioral health conversations. Eleos reduces the operational burden on providers while unlocking objective insights into evidence-based care and the therapeutic alliance. Leadership teams can scale supervision and training while gaining unprecedented visibility into staff activity, caseloads and performance as well as population health. Eleos is the only technology of its kind that embeds seamlessly into electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth tools and existing provider workflows. With Eleos CareOps Automation, behavioral health providers are setting a new standard for care.

