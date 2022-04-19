Eleos Health and Zero Suicide Institute Join Forces to Incorporate Best Practices for Suicide Prevention Into Eleos' Platform

Eleos Health uses AI to create data and insights for behavioral health practitioners and clinics

Zero Suicide Institute will provide guidance on data points and practices included in Eleos' AI related to suicide risk

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleos Health , the leader in CareOps Automation for behavioral health, today announced that it has joined forces with Zero Suicide Institute at Education Development Center (EDC), to incorporate best practices for suicide prevention into Eleos' platform. Zero Suicide Institute prepares healthcare systems to effectively adopt and sustain the Zero Suicide framework, a holistic, systems-change approach to preventing suicide and saving lives. Eleos Health and Zero Suicide Institute will work together to incorporate suicide prevention data into Eleos Health's artificial intelligence (AI) solution.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. and rose 33% between 1999 and 2017. The Zero Suicide framework is critical to reducing the number of deaths by suicide. It includes seven core components of safe care for organizations, including routinely applying clinical best practices shown to reduce suicide.

Implementing and maintaining fidelity to the clinical best practices that help reduce suicide requires leadership dedicated to suicide prevention as a core value, plus policies and training, thorough data collection, and extensive documentation by clinicians that supports continuous quality improvement efforts.

Eleos Health's artificial intelligence (AI) voice to insights technology is well-positioned to ensure adherence to the Zero Suicide framework at scale by providing insights to clinicians and supervisors on any gaps in recognizing and responding to suicide risk and identifying where more training is needed.

"The reality of healthcare today can be crushing. As a practicing clinician I know that therapists are working under greater time constraints with greater demand for behavioral health services, and with clients who report greater symptoms since the start of the pandemic," said Shiri Sadeh-Shavrit, Chief Clinical Officer, Eleos Health. "This sense of mental overload poses a threat to therapists' ability to do their jobs well and cover all important aspects during a treatment session. Thanks to Eleos' collaboration with the Zero Suicide Institute, providers will be given timely feedback about their use of empirically supported practices to effectively address suicidality in their clients, thereby improving the care they provide and their clients' wellbeing."

"Most health care professionals have never been trained in evidence-based suicide care approaches and therefore care practices can really vary," said Julie Goldstein Grumet, Director, Zero Suicide Institute and Vice President, Suicide Prevention Strategy at EDC. "We know that most people who die by suicide saw a healthcare provider in the year before their death. These are missed opportunities–therapists must ask about suicide. Using Eleos' AI plus robust data collection will ensure that people at risk are routinely screened, that there is equity in identifying and treating individuals, and that opportunities for training emerge."

About Eleos Health

Eleos Health has pioneered the new category of ambient Voice AI workflow solutions to drive operational and clinical efficiency for behavioral health providers. Eleos' advanced AI-based Care Intelligence solution runs securely in the background of therapy sessions to digitize auto-generated notes, analyze hundreds of data parameters within each session and provide real-time insights related to the delivery of evidence-based care. This results in clinicians' ability to see more consumers and improve access to care. Eleos Health leverages this shared knowledge of community therapists, clinicians, academics, hospitals, and researchers to deeply understand what is working for every person and power the future of personalized behavioral health.

About Zero Suicide Institute

Zero Suicide Institute at EDC guides organizations and professionals through transformational change toward safer suicide care. Zero Suicide is a continuous quality improvement framework for health and behavioral health care systems. Zero Suicide presents an aspirational challenge—to eliminate suicide—through systemwide transformation toward safer and more effective suicide care. Healthcare systems, federal and state agencies, and more come to Zero Suicide Institute for training, consultation, and technical assistance in implementing system-and provider-level changes to improve suicide care.

For more information, visit zerosuicideinstitute.com .

