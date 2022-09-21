Eleos Health Welcomes Dr. Dale Klatzker of Gaudenzia and Susan Blue of Community Services Group to its Customer Advisory Board

Dr. Klatzker and Ms. Blue bring a wealth of behavioral health experience and vision that will round out Eleos Health's Customer Advisory Board

The Eleos Health Customer Advisory Board champions a new standard of care in behavioral health by guiding the development of Eleos CareOps Automation and prioritizing focus areas that will have the largest care provider impact

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleos Health , the leader in CareOps Automation for behavioral health, today announced that Dr. Dale Klatzker , CEO of Gaudenzia and Susan Blue , CEO, President and owner of Community Services Group have joined Eleos' Community Advisory Board. Launched in January, the Board gathers expert insights, feedback and recommendations directly from customers to ensure that the augmented intelligence capabilities Eleos is developing address immediate clinician needs while laying the foundation for long-term impact.

Susan Blue Dr. Dale Klatzker

Members are selected for their leadership and experience, helping provide a roadmap for Eleos' growth and development. The Board's makeup is strengthened by its members' diverse clinical backgrounds, lending insight into clinician and patient needs across a wide range of behavioral health operating models, treatment modalities and patient populations.

"It's an honor to continue to grow our Customer Advisory Board with some of the leading minds in behavioral health," said Dror Zaide, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Eleos Health. "We look forward to working closely with Dale and Susan to create a sustainable impact."

Dr. Klatzker has more than 40 years of experience in behavioral healthcare and is well-versed in growing nonprofits and improving their ability to better and more efficiently serve those in need. Gaudenzia operates more than 160 substance use disorder programs in over 90 facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.

"In a large organization like Gaudenzia, being able to evolve and come up to speed on complying with rules and regulations can be a challenge," said Dr. Dale Klatzker, CEO of Gaudenzia. "Anything you can do to make it easier, or to protect the clinician from tedious process and procedure work, is a massive advantage."

Susan Blue has a rich background in behavioral healthcare, having worked at the Community Service Group prior to purchasing it. She grew the organization from a 300 employee center servicing three counties to more than 1,800 employees in 19 counties. Susan is also a past Chairperson of The National Council of Behavioral Healthcare. Throughout her career, she has constantly looked for ways to advance the treatment of, and fill a need for, mental health services in her community.

"The evolution and modernization of care is an important part of providing the help that's needed within the community," said Susan Blue, CEO, President and owner of Community Services Group. "I've been through many changes in my more than 30 years at CSG, and Eleos has been such a benefit in allowing our clinicians to move away from administrative tasks and spend more time face-to-face with patients."

The Eleos Health Customer Advisory Board is now composed of Uday Madasu, Chief Information Officer of the Jewish Board; Hattie Tracy, President and CEO of Coleman Services; Dr. Dale Klatzker, CEO of Gaudenzia; and Susan Blue, CEO, President and owner of Community Services Group.

Founded in 2020, Eleos Health turns behavioral health conversations into documentation and intelligence that drives better care. Using proprietary, voice-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology built by clinical experts to accurately interpret, analyze and document behavioral health conversations. Eleos reduces the operational burden on providers while unlocking objective insights into evidence-based care and the therapeutic alliance through augmented intelligence. Leadership teams can scale supervision and training while gaining unprecedented visibility into staff activity, caseloads and performance as well as population health. Eleos is the only technology of its kind that embeds seamlessly into electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth tools and existing provider workflows. With Eleos CareOps Automation, behavioral health providers are setting a new standard for care.

