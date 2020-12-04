Elephant Cuppa Replaces Single-Use Boba and Smoothie Takeaway Cups

TAIPEI, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as there are reusable cups for coffee and tea lovers, Elephant Cuppa introduces a portable eco tumbler solution for smoothie and boba drinkers that helps to cut down on single-use waste. The tumbler is capped by a spill-proof, dust-free straw cap and a leak-proof lid that's designed with on-the-go use in mind. The cup accommodates reusable straws in wide and standard sizes, so that familiar drinking experiences can be enjoyed as usual.

The minimalist cup boasts a barista-friendly form and an easy-to-clean design that's extra-wide so that the cup can be washed by hand. Made with ECOZEN plastic, the cup is 100% BPA-free, bio-based, as well as resistant to impacts, stains and odors. The problem-solving cup addresses many of the issues with both single-use and reusable cups, and it shares a solution that specifically suits texture-rich or blended beverages.

The versatile tumbler comes in two sizes: 17 ounces and 24 ounces. Colors include sakura pink, olive green, ice blue, and hazelnut cream. Elephant Cuppa can be used with or without an optional silicone sleeve.

Elephant Cuppa Features:

BPA-free

Boba friendly

Unique straw cap

Reusable straws

Leak proof

Durable and shatter proof

Wide-mouth design

Barista friendly

Easy to clean

Easy to hold and carry

Fits in backpack, tote bag or large purse

Fits in car cup holder

Weighs only 5 ounces

Elephant Cuppa is taking pre-orders at http://kck.st/3lIQU9E with prices starting at $27.

SOURCE Elephant Cuppa