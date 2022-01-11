Elephant Insurance Selects Covenir for FNOL Services

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephant Insurance has partnered with insurance business process outsourcing firm, Covenir for First Notice of Loss (FNOL) support. Covenir fulfills Elephant's need to provide uninterrupted service for claims calls during evenings and weekends. When Elephant policyholders reach out afterhours to report a claim, Covenir answers the call and manages the claim intake process.

Afterhours FNOL support allows Elephant to offer a better work-life balance for their in-house FNOL team, while maintaining high service standards. They sought a partner who could seamlessly represent their brand and thoughtfully communicate with their policyholders.

After a thorough search and vetting process, Covenir was chosen based on their extensive insurance claims experience and strong commitment to service.

Elephant has high standards and sound processes for managing policyholders' claims. Covenir's ability to adopt these best practices and introduce some of their own led to the success of this partnership, including achieving the desired Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and Customer Satisfaction Scores (CSAT).

"Elephant is a highly professional and focused team with an outstanding customer service record," says Michael Saner, Covenir's Frontline Operations Manager. "It didn't take long to identify best practices for both companies to build a model of service that is truly unrivaled."

"We are very careful when choosing partners for FNOL support," says Cole Johnson, Claims Controller at Elephant. "Covenir has pushed us to a new level. We have increased our capacity to serve our customers while also establishing a better work-life balance for our Elephant team members."

Now that Elephant has experienced Covenir's white-glove service, they are exploring additional ways to use Covenir for support, such as during company events and team meetings.

ABOUT COVENIR

Covenir powers insurance potential by helping insurers and MGAs bring their growth plans to life. Outsourced insurance services include customer service, premium services, FNOL and claims, underwriting, policy advising/sales, print and distribution, and virtual mailroom services. Covenir's customers include insurance carriers, MGAs/brokers, insurtechs, and state insurance government agencies. To learn more, visit https://www.covenirbpo.com/.

ABOUT ELEPHANT INSURANCE

Elephant Insurance is a customer-centric auto insurance carrier headquartered in Richmond, VA. Elephant provides auto insurance policies to consumers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Elephant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Admiral Group, plc., an FTSE 100 company and one of the U.K.'s leading insurers with a presence in eight countries and millions of customers worldwide. Elephant is a certified as a Great Place to Work®.

