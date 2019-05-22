Elephant Insurance Supports Youth Sports Leagues Across Three States

RICHMOND, Va., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephant Insurance, a multi-state provider of direct-to-consumer insurance products, today announced their support and partnership with youth sports leagues across three states. Through this partnership, the company will provide ongoing support that includes over 3,000 jerseys for 14 youth sports league teams across Indiana, Tennessee and Virginia for their Spring 2019 season.

"Elephant Insurance has always maintained a deep sense of community pride and we're happy to continue that commitment as we partner with and provide sponsorship support to youth sports leagues across the states we serve," said Elephant Insurance Brand Manager Richard Lewis. "This partnership eases the financial burden for hundreds of community families and allows kids to focus on playing sports."

Founded in 2009, Elephant is a direct-to-consumer insurance company offering auto, home, motorcycle, and life products to customers. Elephant prides itself on providing quality service and great prices. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant is also owned by the Admiral Group. Elephant believes people who like what they do, do it better, and has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Richmond for the last five years, and was recently certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work organization. To learn more about Elephant or to get an insurance quote, go to www.elephant.com.

