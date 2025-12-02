ELEPHAS BIOSCIENCES APPOINTS DR. JOSH ROUTH TO LEAD ELEPHAS LABORATORIES

Recognized leader in pathology joins mission to begin clinically offering eLIVE™ to oncologists and pathologists

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephas Biosciences Corporation (Elephas), a private company that has developed an innovative live tissue platform for immunotherapy response prediction, announced today that it has welcomed Dr. Josh Routh to join Elephas Laboratories as Lab Director. Dr. Routh, a recognized leader in pathology and laboratory medicine, will help implement Elephas' commercialization strategy and manage Elephas Laboratories, a CLIA laboratory.

Elephas Laboratories will run a transformative oncology test that uses live fragments from a tumor biopsy to measure response to immunotherapies. The test has significant potential to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Using the Elephas Live™ Platform, a technology designed to assess immunotherapy response across tumor types, Elephas Laboratories aims to improve on the one-in-five patient response rate to immunotherapy. The test will deliver vital insights that clinicians can use to inform treatment decisions.

Dr. Routh, a graduate of the University of Arizona College of Medicine, has built a nationally recognized reputation in bioinformatics and molecular oncology. Before joining Elephas, he led a clinical laboratory specializing in whole-exome and whole-transcriptome sequencing for patients with advanced malignancies. After two years advising Elephas behind the scenes, Dr. Routh is now stepping into a formal role to support the company's transition from research to real-world application.

"In my clinical work, I saw firsthand the gaps in cancer treatment," said Dr. Routh. "That's why I'm energized by Elephas' mission. Our test bridges those gaps by helping ensure the right medication reaches the right patient from the start. This is true personalized medicine, a one-to-one match between tumor and drug. Elephas has the potential to extend and improve lives while bringing real value to cancer care."

"Dr. Routh has contributed to the development of the Elephas Live Platform as a valued advisor. His expertise and passion will be essential as we prepare to commercialize and realize our vision of improving the lives of those affected by cancer," said Maneesh Arora, Elephas Founder and CEO.

About Elephas Laboratories

Elephas Laboratories is a CLIA-certified lab located in Madison, WI. The team at Elephas Laboratories performs an assay that measures immune activation on live tumor samples treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors, providing clinicians with critical information to support treatment decisions.

About Elephas Biosciences

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, with the number of patients projected to triple by 2060. Despite a significant increase in the number of available immunotherapies, only 1 in 5 patients receiving immunotherapy obtain a response and many who may respond are not eligible for therapy due to lack of accurate predictive biomarkers. With the mission to tackle this massive dilemma, Elephas has developed an ex-vivo platform to assess how live biopsies respond to immunotherapies. By preserving the native tumor microenvironment from a live core needle biopsy and using a novel method to address tumor heterogeneity, the Elephas Live Platform enables a real-time characterization of immune response. To learn more, visit www.elephas.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

