elev8 Advisors Group Continues Record Growth with 174% increase in Arizona based workers

MESA, Ariz., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to continue record growth, elev8 Advisors has announced they had increased staffing for its Mesa, Arizona based financial services and consulting organization by an astounding 174%. Consistent with Adam Spencer's (the Firm's Founder and Managing Partner) vision, elev8 has continued focusing its hiring of local talent in the East Valley. "Our mission is to provide our services to nation-wide as well as the globe. However, in our mind there is no better place to find the talent needed to accomplish our Mission other than starting right here in our great State of Arizona. With unemployment in the Phoenix metro area still the highest in the state and almost 11% higher than the national average, local unemployed workers need jobs." Spencer's firm, elev8 Advisors Group has built a local work from home presence in the East Valley by bringing on over 27 Arizona based new hires, and almost an additional 70 contractors over 13 other states in the last 90 days. Creating jobs isn't the only thing Spencer is focused on, it's what his new employees and contractors are doing; helping American small businesses understand and qualify for the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. The opportunity to not only help educate those small business owners who had been shut out or to this point had been unable to obtain funding to keep their businesses open are benefitting to elev8's extended ability to create more community outreach. "It starts, one local owner at a time when educating them as not only what is available to them, but to help understand the forgiveness requirements. We are driving financial literacy and education around the program to remove unnecessary stigma's of "loans" and to explain the advocacy out there today in helping out our fellow American businesses," says Spencer.

Since 2020, Spencer's firm, elev8 Advisors and its client; Blueacorn have helped American small business owners obtain over $6.5B in SBA funds to keep their business afloat.

About elev8

Contact

Cody Bias

[email protected]

SOURCE elev8 Advisors Group