Elev8 Brand, Inc. Finalizing S-1 Registration Statement

ORLANDO, Florida, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VATE), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, announces it is close to filing its Form S-1 in an effort to become an SEC reporting Company.

The Company's decision to file Form S-1 is a step towards becoming subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This Act, to ensure an environment of transparency to investors, requires enhanced disclosure and audit requirements. This will be the final step for the Company to be a fully reporting OTCQB Company.

"We are very pleased to be nearing the end of this application process and filing to become fully reporting," said CEO of Elev8 Brands, Inc., Ryan Medico. "Our investors deserve full transparency of our Company and that's exactly what we plan to show them. 2020 is looking very promising for Elev8 Brands and we want our shareholders to remain confident in their decisions to continue to support the Company."

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and fiber.

Mother Nature creates this pure hemp with a rare, perfect balance for optimal nutrition and exceptional taste. Elev8 Hemp takes these raw, natural products and transforms them into delicious CBD-infused beverages that will become your new favorite daily drink. CBD-infused coffees and teas are our specialty, and we take our mission very seriously. Let us do what we do best and let achieving a healthier lifestyle be as simple as remembering your morning cup.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

www.elev8hemp.com

+1-(407)-377-6693

ir@elev8hemp.com

SOURCE Elev8 Brands, Inc.

Related Links

https://elev8hemp.com

