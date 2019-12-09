Elev8 Brands' Latest CBD Beverages Meet Label Claims

ORLANDO, Florida, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VATE), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, conducts regular testing of cannabinoid content in Elev8 Hemp's latest ready-to-drink CBD-infused teas.

After much anticipation, the brand added peach, raspberry and hibiscus green teas to its CBD-infused beverage offerings in October. The flavors were chosen based on consumer demand and industry trends.

The CBD-infused beverage market is expected to grow from $311.7 million in 2019 to $1.25 billion by 2024, according to a study reported by the Washington Post. As a result, many companies are developing CBD-infused products, but it is common for companies to falsely claim cannabinoid levels.

"Our recent lab results report that our ready-to-drink iced teas contain 10.94 mg of CBD per bottle," says Ryan Medico, Elev8 Hemp's CEO. "These tests allow us to ensure accuracy and consistency without compromising the flavor, lifestyle benefits and overall quality of our CBD-infused drinks."

The company is now taking orders from consumers, retailers and distributors for these new ready-to-drink teas.

About Elev8 Hemp:

Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders - naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9 - so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and fiber.

Mother Nature creates this pure hemp with a rare, perfect balance for optimal nutrition and exceptional taste. Elev8 Hemp takes these raw, natural products and transforms them into delicious CBD-infused beverages that will become your new favorite daily drink. CBD-infused coffees and teas are our specialty, and we take our mission very seriously. Let us do what we do best and let achieving a healthier lifestyle be as simple as remembering your morning cup.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



Contact:

www.elev8hemp.com

(407) 377-6693

ir@elev8hemp.com

SOURCE Elev8 Brands, Inc.

