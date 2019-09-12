Elev8 New Media to Sponsor the Fall Investor Summit in New York City on September 16-17th, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elev8 New Media, a boutique media relations firm that specializes in securing media and press coverage for its client companies in both traditional and modern media, today announced its participation as a sponsor of the Fall Investor Summit, held at The Essex House in New York, NY on September 16-17th, 2019.

"We are thrilled to participate as a sponsor for the Fall Investor Summit this year as we remain dedicated to strategizing insightful media solutions that deliver superior results for our clients," commented Ms. Jessica Starman, CEO of Elev8 New Media. "We look forward to witnessing all participating companies continue to use the most innovative tactics within their respected industries."

Elev8 New Media provides public and media relations services to companies across several industries. Elev8 New Media maintains ongoing relationships with journalists, reporters, editors, analysts, and outlets alike to obtain the very best exposure for its clients. The firm develops, implements, manages and continuously monitors our clients' media coverage across multiple platforms. Elev8 New Media's signature is to represent its clients accurately and achieve results through creative and strategic planning.

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting small cap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

The Investor Summit's mission is to be the highest quality and most innovative conference for public companies. Throughout the past 10 conferences, The Investor Summit has facilitated countless valuable interactions for our presenting companies, which have often led to increased exposure, market value appreciation, and long-term growth.

About Elev8 New Media

