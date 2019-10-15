Elev8 New Media to Sponsor Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in October 2019

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elev8 New Media, a boutique media relations firm that specializes in securing media and press coverage for its client companies in both traditional and modern media, today announces its participation as a sponsor of the MicroCap Rodeo held at The Hilton Downtown Austin, TX on October 15-16th, 2019. The Company also announces its participation as a sponsor of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference held at the Palmer House in Chicago, IL on October 22-23rd, 2019.

"We remain dedicated to delivering innovative public relations and media solutions that convey the best results for our clients. We are proud to participate as a sponsor of the first annual MicroCap Rodeo as we continuously look to support innovative companies and events. Additionally, we are thrilled to sponsor Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference this year as Benzinga is showcasing tremendous growth in the cannabis space," commented Ms. Jessica Starman, CEO of Elev8 New Media. "We look forward to supporting all participating companies as they continue to establish themselves within their respective industries."

Elev8 New Media provides public and media relations services to companies across several industries. Elev8 New Media maintains ongoing relationships with journalists, reporters, editors, analysts, and outlets alike to obtain the very best exposure for its clients. The firm develops, implements, manages and continuously monitors our clients' media coverage across multiple platforms. Elev8 New Media's signature is to represent its clients accurately and achieve results through creative and strategic planning.

About The MicroCap Rodeo

Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 50-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding of the key value drivers and potential trends for 2020. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 30-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga is a leading financial media outlet with extensive coverage of the cannabis space. Benzinga is the go-to source for investors who need the latest news in the cannabis sector, and frequently breaks exclusive coverage on celebrity cannabis entrepreneurs and commentary from leading political and business figures.

Benzinga brings that expertise to life with the Cannabis Capital Conference by creating an incredible opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors to network, make deals, and learn from influencers, policymakers, and industry trailblazers.

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is a boutique media relations firm that effectively secures media and press coverage for our client companies by fully utilizing both traditional and modern resources. Elev8 New Media engages the media to help showcase our clients and their management teams as key opinion leaders and subject matter experts. Elev8 New Media's main objective is to increase clients' media exposure in order to better position the client company and brands within the marketplace, the investment community, and the world.

