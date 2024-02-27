Elevage Medical Technologies Continues Expansion of Investment Team and Board

– Firm adds to its team with a new Board Member and two new V.P. hires –

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevage Medical Technologies ("Elevage"), a portfolio company of Patient Square Capital, dedicated to supporting growth-stage medical device and medical technology companies, today announced key additions to the investment team and board. Vice-Presidents Suchira Sharma and Peter Tortora join the Elevage investment team, along with Dr. Josh Makower, a Senior Advisor to Patient Square and Elevage, who will also join the Elevage Board of Directors.

Dr. Evan Melrose, CEO of Elevage Medical, said, "We are thrilled with these three key additions to the Elevage team. I have known Josh for many years. He is among the industry's most accomplished medical technology inventors and investors. Suchira and Peter are talented and experienced investment professionals who will help identify and execute new partnerships with novel and rapidly growing healthcare businesses and add significant value to our partner companies as we grow and scale them commercially."

Dr. Makower is the Yock Family Professor of Medicine and Bioengineering at the Stanford University Schools of Medicine and Engineering and the Co-Founder and Director of the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign. Dr. Makower is also the Founder & Executive Chairman of ExploraMed, a medical device incubator that has created eleven companies since 1995. Transactions from the ExploraMed portfolio include NeoTract, acquired by Teleflex, Acclarent, acquired by J&J, EndoMatrix, acquired by C.R. Bard, and TransVascular, acquired by Medtronic.

Dr. Makower serves on the boards of Revelle Aesthetics, ExploraMed, Moximed, X9, Willow, and Coravin. He holds over 300 patents and patent applications. He received an MBA from Columbia University, an M.D. from the NYU School of Medicine, and a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from MIT. Additionally, Dr. Makower is a Member of the National Academy of Engineering, a Fellow of The National Academy of Inventors and The American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering, and was awarded the Coulter Award for Healthcare Innovation by the Biomedical Engineering Society in 2018.

Ms. Sharma joins Elevage from Revelation Partners, where she invested in commercial-stage companies across all subsectors of healthcare including devices, lab tools, diagnostics, and tech-enabled services. Before Revelation, she was a member of the Life Sciences team at Hercules Capital, where she underwrote structured securities for various clinical-stage companies. Ms. Sharma holds a B.A. from Northeastern University.

Mr. Tortora was most recently a member of the growth buyout team at Frazier Healthcare Partners, where he was focused on healthcare services and HCIT investments. Before Frazier, he worked for Accelmed Partners, a healthcare technology-focused growth equity firm, and Needham & Company, a healthcare and technology-focused investment bank. Mr. Tortora received his B.A. from Yale University.

About Elevage Medical Technologies

Elevage Medical Technologies is a platform created by Patient Square Capital dedicated to supporting medical device and technology companies that can meaningfully improve health outcomes and quality of life for patients. Through capital investment and strategic operational support, Elevage strives to accelerate the pace of innovation in the medical device and technology space. To learn more about Elevage, please visit www.elevagemedical.com.

About Patient Square Capital

Patient Square Capital ("Patient Square") is a dedicated health care investment firm with more than $7.5 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. The firm partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. Patient Square utilizes deep industry expertise, a broad network of relationships and a partnership approach to make investments in companies grow and thrive. Patient Square invests in businesses that strive to improve patient lives, strengthen communities, and create a healthier world. For more information, visit www.patientsquarecapital.com.

SOURCE Elevage Medical