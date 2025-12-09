Elevance Health Foundation Expands Support for Creating Healthier Communities' Better Births Initiative

Many women face a higher risk of preterm birth and complications during pregnancy. In fact, one out of every 2,000 Black women die during childbirth, a rate roughly 2.7 times higher than the national average. By partnering with community-based organizations, the BBI program improves access to reproductive health care, addresses social drivers of health, and strengthens support systems for expectant mothers.

Proven Impact on Maternal Health

Since launching in 2022, BBI has delivered measurable improvements in maternal health outcomes:

Program participants carried pregnancies to full term at a rate of 91.2% , compared to 85.3% nationally for the program's target population – an improvement of approximately six percentage points.

, compared to 85.3% nationally for the program's target population – an improvement of approximately six percentage points. The average delivery occurred at 38.5 weeks , with nearly all preterm births occurring in the moderate-to-late preterm range.

, with nearly all preterm births occurring in the moderate-to-late preterm range. Participants experienced a 70% reduction in anxiety symptoms from intake to program completion.

The program has connected more than 360 mothers with trained doulas and comprehensive prenatal support.

"For nearly 70 years, CHC has partnered with thousands of organizations to improve health and well-being in communities across the country," said Demetrius Geiger, Program Manager, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities. "We are grateful to Elevance Health Foundation for their continued commitment to this work and the leadership of our partners. We are strengthening a maternal health ecosystem that delivers meaningful, lasting results for families and sets a new standard for coordinated care."

Expanding Community-Based Maternal Care in Atlanta

Building on this success, CHC will expand BBI services to reach up to 300 more pregnant women in Atlanta through an integrated doula and community health worker coordinated care model, providing both birth-related and social support services. CHC will also expand its core evaluation measures to include elective and emergent delivery outcomes, hospital readmissions, and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admissions, vital measures that reveal risks, highlight opportunities, and drive life-saving improvements in maternal care. Expanded eligibility requirements will ensure that more expectant mothers receive timely, comprehensive care.

Scaling Innovative Solutions in Indianapolis

In Indianapolis, CHC's Community Leadership Action Board (CoLAB) has united cross-sector partners, doulas, and community voices to identify urgent gaps in maternal care. With renewed backing from the Elevance Health Foundation, this collaboration has produced actionable solutions, including strengthening referral systems, building workforce capacity, and now driving the next phase of maternal health innovation in the city.

Through the CoLAB, CHC is advancing a systems-level maternal health model. Partnerships will strengthen and align referral systems, embed social determinants of health into maternal supports, and expand the capacity of local community-based organizations. This collaborative approach ensures that 180 pregnant women receive seamless access to essential services spanning from housing, food, transportation, and behavioral health, and childcare, while creating a foundation for lasting improvements in maternal outcomes, helping ensure women and their babies achieve optimal health and well-being.

"Elevance Health Foundation is committed to addressing the root causes of maternal health disparities," said Shantanu Agrawal, MD, Chief Health Officer of Elevance Health. "Our continued partnership with CHC reflects our belief in community-led innovation, solutions that elevate doulas, strengthen referral networks, and set a new benchmark for maternal health nationwide."

Since 2015, the Elevance Foundation has invested in maternal health programs ranging from prenatal care to mental health support. By funding programs like CHC's Better Births Initiative, Elevance Health Foundation drives meaningful, measurable change in communities, supporting innovative solutions and empowering organizations to tackle critical health challenges.

About CHC: Creating Healthier Communities

For nearly 70 years, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities has united nonprofits, businesses, and communities to drive scalable impact that improves lives and strengthens communities. With a network of 5,000+ partners nationwide, CHC addresses the barriers to health so every person, no matter their zip code, can live their healthiest life. Join us at chcimpact.org or follow us on social media @chcimpact

About Elevance Health Foundation

Elevance Health Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Elevance Health Inc. The Foundation works to improve the health of the socially vulnerable through partnerships and programs in our communities with an emphasis on maternal-infant health; behavioral health; and food as medicine. Through its key areas of focus, the Foundation also strategically aligns with Elevance Health's focus on community health and becoming a lifetime, trusted health partner that is fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. To learn more about Elevance Health Foundation, please visit or follow us @ElevanceFND on X and Elevance Health Foundation on Facebook.

