Elevar Therapeutics and Tanner Pharma Group Announce Launch of Global Named Patient Program to Provide Access to Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar)

A named patient program is a mechanism through which physicians can legally and ethically prescribe investigational or approved drugs for patients prior to their commercial availability. Under the terms of the agreement, Tanner is the exclusive supplier of Apealea to healthcare providers outside of the U.S. and MENA on a named patient basis in countries where Apealea is not yet commercially available.

Healthcare professionals can obtain details about the Apealea Access Program by contacting Tanner at:

About Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar)

Apealea is a patented, water-soluble, intravenously injectable, non-Cremophor based formulation of paclitaxel. Paclitaxel is a well-known chemotherapy agent used to treat breast, ovarian, lung, bladder, prostate, melanoma, and esophageal cancer, as well as other types of solid tumor cancers. Cremophor EL, is a toxic formulation vehicle used for various poorly-water soluble drugs, including the anticancer agent paclitaxel and is associated with allergic reactions. Apealea received market authorization by the European Commission in November 2018, making it Europe's first non-Cremophor EL formulation of paclitaxel approved for use in ovarian cancer.

In a pivotal clinical study comparing Apealea to Cremophor-containing Taxol®, Apealea preserved activity of paclitaxel with similar overall survival and progression-free survival rates with a comparable safety and tolerability profile despite higher drug load. Less pre-treatment, shorter infusion times, and reduction of Cremophor EL-associated side effects were also observed.

About Elevar Therapeutics

Elevar Therapeutics (formerly LSK BioPharma) is a rapidly growing, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. Elevar's lead proprietary drug candidates include rivoceranib (apatinib) and Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar). Rivoceranib is the first small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) to be approved in gastric cancer (China, Dec 2014). It has been granted Orphan Drug designation in the U.S., Europe and South Korea and has been clinically tested in over 1,000 patients worldwide in numerous cancer indications. Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar) is a non-Cremophor EL based formulation of paclitaxel that received market authorization by the European Commission in November 2018, making it Europe's first non-Cremophor EL formulation of paclitaxel approved for use in ovarian cancer. Elevar Therapeutics has offices in Utah, California and South Korea, and additional information is available at www.elevartherapeutics.com.

About Tanner Pharma Group

Tanner Pharma Group is a specialist pharmaceutical services provider based in Charlotte, USA with offices in Europe and Latin America. Over 18 years, Tanner has developed a portfolio of service offerings focused on improving the global access to medicines. Through its Managed Access Programs division, Tanner supports manufacturers by providing ethical, controlled and compliant access to their innovative medicines in countries where they are not commercially accessible. For more information, visit www.tannerpharma.com.

