Elevar Therapeutics Announces New Appointments to Strengthen its Executive and Senior Leadership Teams

SALT LAKE CITY, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. ("Elevar"), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options, today announced the expansion of its executive and senior leadership teams with the appointments of experienced industry leaders to several key roles, including Maureen Conlan, M.D., F.A.C.P., to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and member of the executive leadership team, Julie Boisvert to Vice President (VP), Regulatory Affairs, and Dominick DiPaolo to VP, Quality Assurance.

"We are pleased to have Maureen, Julie and Dominick join Elevar as we prepare to take the Company through its next phase of growth," said Alex Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Elevar Therapeutics. "We look forward to benefiting from their collective industry experience to progress the development of our products. These new executive and senior leadership team members will make significant contributions to Elevar's promise of elevating treatment experiences for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options."

Maureen G. Conlan, M.D., F.A.C.P., joins Elevar as CMO, from Radius Health, Inc., with more than 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Dr. Conlan brings extensive expertise directing global clinical teams, leading clinical development organizations, and working with alliance partners and CROs. In her role as CMO, Dr. Conlan will oversee the Company's clinical development, data management and biostatistics, clinical operations, regulatory affairs, drug safety and pharmacovigilance, clinical pharmacology, and medical monitoring activities.

During her career, Dr. Conlan has been instrumental in securing nine regulatory approvals of various oncology compounds and has demonstrated success interacting with global regulatory agencies, investigators, and key opinion leaders. Dr. Conlan earned her B.A. in Biology from Fairleigh Dickinson University and her M.D. from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. Before joining industry, she completed fellowships in Hematology and Oncology at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, respectively, and served as Assistant Professor of Medicine, Section of Hematology/Oncology at the University of Texas Medical School.

"I am thrilled to be joining Elevar at such an exciting time in the Company's development," said Maureen G. Conlan, M.D., CMO, Elevar Therapeutics. "With plans for several global regulatory filings in the near future, I am confident that with Elevar's diverse, experienced leadership that the Company will be poised to bring new treatments to the oncology community, which help improve patient outcomes."

Julie Boisvert joins Elevar as VP, Regulatory Affairs, from BeiGene USA Inc., where she served as Senior Director in Regulatory Affairs. Julie brings more than 20 years of experience in regulatory affairs at multiple companies and in both the U.S. and Canada. As head of regulatory affairs, Julie will oversee all activities with global regulatory authorities and ensure all government and Company regulations are being met. Her expertise and efforts will enable Elevar to work toward multiple global regulatory filings in the coming years. Julie received her B.S. from Université de Montréal, Canada and completed post-graduate classes in Department of Pharmacology, Faculté de Médecine, Université de Montréal, Canada in collaboration with Bureau of Drug Research, Health Canada, Ottawa, Ontario.

Dominick DiPaolo joins Elevar as VP, Quality Assurance, from Quality by Design, a quality and compliance consultancy. Dominick brings more than 20 years of experience in developing and delivering strategic plans and reengineering systems to reduce both risk and cost, with strategic objectives to increase organizational reliability. He has extensive experience with both large and small biopharmaceutical companies. As VP, Quality Assurance, he is responsible for oversite of the Quality Management System to provide support and guidance to ensure quality of Elevar data and products for the safety of patients and the Company's compliance with regulatory requirements. Dominick earned his B.S. in Biotechnology and Microbiology from Rutgers University, Cook College.

About Elevar Therapeutics

Elevar Therapeutics is a rapidly growing, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. Elevar's lead proprietary drug candidates include rivoceranib (apatinib) and Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar). Rivoceranib is the first small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) to be approved in gastric cancer (China, Dec 2014). It has been granted Orphan Drug designation in the U.S., Europe and South Korea and has been clinically tested in over 1,000 patients worldwide in numerous cancer indications. Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar) is a non-Cremophor EL based formulation of paclitaxel that received marketing authorization by the European Commission in November 2018, making it Europe's first non-Cremophor EL formulation of paclitaxel approved for use in ovarian cancer. Elevar Therapeutics has offices in Utah, California and South Korea, and additional information is available at www.elevartherapeutics.com.

