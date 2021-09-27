Elevar Therapeutics Announces New Appointments to Strengthen Its Senior Leadership Team

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. ("Elevar"), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options, today announced key additions to its senior leadership team with the appointments of experienced industry leaders to several key roles, including Robert Faulkner as vice president (VP) of drug metabolism pharmacokinetics (DMPK) and clinical pharmacology, William Kelce as vice president (VP) of non-clinical development and Jennifer Lee as vice president (VP) of clinical operations & data management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob, William and Jennifer to our growing clinical development team. These key strategic appointments will significantly strengthen our organization's drug development capabilities and clinical expertise, as we continue to build Elevar into a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company," said Maureen G. Conlan, M.D., F.A.C.P., Chief Medical Officer of Elevar Therapeutics. "Their extensive DMPK/clinical pharmacology, non-clinical development, and clinical operations knowledge within oncology will be instrumental as we develop and advance next generation therapies that have the potential to set new standards of care, and as we evaluate potential pipeline opportunities that may improve treatment experiences for patients in need."

Robert "Bob" Faulkner, Ph.D., F.C.P., F.C.C.P. joins Elevar as VP of DMPK/clinical pharmacology from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Sun Pharma) where he served as senior director of clinical pharmacology & biopharmaceutics. Bob brings nearly 40 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience and proven leadership in clinical pharmacology, preclinical sciences and biopharmaceutics, with a particular interest in integrating preclinical and clinical sciences to facilitate early development of new therapeutics, developing new and alternate formulations and providing key data in support of post-marketed products. In his new role, Bob's responsibilities will span all Elevar development programs, as well as exploratory studies to support evaluation of potential pipeline expansions. Bob received a Ph.D. in pharmacology/pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Houston, a Master of Science in pharmacokinetics from the University of Florida, and a B.S. in clinical chemistry and B.A. in microbiology from the University of South Florida.

William Kelce, M.S., Ph.D., F.A.T.S. joins Elevar as VP of non-clinical development from Voisin Consulting Life Sciences where he served as senior director, nonclinical and early clinical development. William brings nearly 30 years of experience in small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapy within the oncology space. He was certified in toxicology by the Academy of Toxicological Sciences in 1999 and remains an active fellow in the academy. In his new role, William will lead the strategic plan and implementation of Elevar's non-clinical pharmacology and toxicology programs in collaboration with a range of internal and external partners. William earned his M.S. in physiology/pharmacology and his Ph.D. in physiology/toxicology from the University of Missouri-Columbia, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship in toxicology from the Johns Hopkins University, School of Public Health.

Jennifer Lee, M.S., joins Elevar as VP of clinical operations & data management from Radius Health, Inc., where she served as executive director and head of oncology clinical operations. Jennifer brings more than 25 years of life science experience in initiating new drug applications, launching new products, and leading clinical operations from Phase I-IV for small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapy for multiple therapeutic areas. Jennifer has successfully contributed to NDA efforts for six products and was instrumental in advancing clinical development resulting in licensing agreements, labeling changes, and market registrations. In her new role, Jennifer will be responsible for providing operational expertise on the strategy, design, execution, and interpretation of data from Elevar's solid tumor late-stage clinical programs. Jennifer earned a Master of Science in clinical research and regulatory administration from Northwestern University and B.S. in biochemistry from The University of Illinois at Chicago.

About Elevar Therapeutics

Elevar Therapeutics is a rapidly growing, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. Elevar's lead proprietary drug candidates include rivoceranib (apatinib) and Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar). Apatinib was developed by Hengrui in China and approved in China for treatment of gastric cancer in 2014. It has been granted Orphan Drug designation in the U.S., Europe and South Korea and has been clinically tested in over 1,000 patients worldwide in numerous cancer indications. Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar) is a non-Cremophor EL based formulation of paclitaxel that received marketing authorization by the European Commission in November 2018, making it Europe's first non-Cremophor EL formulation of paclitaxel approved for use in ovarian cancer. Elevar Therapeutics has offices in Utah, California and South Korea. Additional information is available at www.elevartherapeutics.com/.

