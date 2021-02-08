Elevar Therapeutics Announces Orphan Drug Designation for Rivoceranib (Apatinib) for the Treatment of Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC)

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. ("Elevar"), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted rivoceranib (apatinib) with orphan drug designation for the treatment of adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), a rare form of cancer that most commonly develops in the salivary glands or other regions of the head and neck. Approximately 1,200 new cases of ACC are diagnosed each year in the United States.

The FDA's Office of Orphan Drug Products grants orphan status to medicines for underserved patient populations, or rare disorders, that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S.

"We are pleased by the FDA's recognition of the critical need to develop treatments for adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) given the progressive nature of the disease," said Alex Kim, chief executive officer of Elevar. "The orphan drug designation provides further momentum for the rivoceranib development program, which we are committed to advancing as quickly as possible for patients in need."

ACC is considered a slow growing but relentless cancer that is characterized by nerve invasion and metastases. Although good local control is usually achieved by resection of the primary tumor and adjuvant radiation therapy, more than half of patients eventually have recurrent and/or metastatic disease. Currently, no curative treatments are available for these patients which underscores the need for effective new therapies.

"With no approved treatments for adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), a significant unmet need remains for therapies that slow or stop this relentless disease," said Mark Gelder, M.D., chief medical officer of Elevar. "The orphan drug designation from the FDA reinforces the urgency of Elevar's work with rivoceranib in ACC and our commitment to improving treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options."

In November 2020, Elevar announced that the Company met its initial 55 patient enrollment target for its Phase 2, open-label, multicenter, clinical trial of rivoceranib in patients with recurrent or metastatic ACC one year ahead of schedule. The Company also announced increasing the target size of the trial to approximately 72 patients to further explore the potential clinical benefit of rivoceranib in this patient population.

About Rivoceranib (apatinib)

Rivoceranib is the first small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) to be approved in gastric cancer (China, Dec 2014). It has been granted Orphan Drug designation in the U.S., Europe and South Korea and has been clinically tested in over 1,000 patients worldwide. Rivoceranib acts by inhibiting angiogenesis, a critical process in cancer growth and proliferation. Specifically, rivoceranib potently and selectively inhibits VEGFR-2 which mediates the primary pathway for tumor-mediated angiogenesis. As a best-in-class therapeutic known for its safety and tolerability, Elevar believes rivoceranib has the potential to significantly improve clinical outcomes in combination with chemotherapeutics and immunotherapy, as well as for maintenance therapy. Elevar Therapeutics is developing rivoceranib for the treatment of patients with gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, and adenoid cystic carcinoma.

About Elevar Therapeutics

Elevar Therapeutics (formerly LSK BioPharma) is a rapidly growing, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. Elevar's lead proprietary drug candidates include rivoceranib (apatinib) and Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar). Rivoceranib is the first small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) to be approved in gastric cancer (China, Dec 2014). It has been granted Orphan Drug designation in the U.S., Europe and South Korea and has been clinically tested in over 1,000 patients worldwide in numerous cancer indications. Apealea is a non-Cremophor EL based formulation of paclitaxel that received marketing authorization by the European Commission in November 2018, making it Europe's first non-Cremophor EL formulation of paclitaxel approved for use in ovarian cancer. Elevar Therapeutics has offices in Utah, California and South Korea, and additional information is available at www.elevartherapeutics.com.

Elevar Media Contact:

Elixir Health Public Relations

Lindsay Rocco

(862) 596-1304

[email protected]

SOURCE Elevar Therapeutics

Related Links

https://www.elevartherapeutics.com

