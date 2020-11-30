Elevar Therapeutics Appoints Gus Aromin as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs

"Gus' in-depth experience working with global health authorities will be instrumental to supporting our global development and registration strategies as we pursue filings with the U.S. FDA and other regions," said Alex Kim, chief executive officer of Elevar. "This has been a pivotal year for Elevar as we have expanded our medical affairs function, announced important updates in our pipeline, executed strategic partnerships, and are now building out a robust global regulatory affairs infrastructure. We're thrilled to have Gus join us as we advance our pipeline and ultimately transition to a commercial-stage company."

"I'm excited to join Elevar to help build the regulatory affairs infrastructure and execute their development programs and pre-commercial strategy," said Gus Aromin, vice president of regulatory affairs at Elevar. "Elevar has a talented, entrepreneurial team and a promising pipeline of new therapeutic options for patients who currently have limited or no treatment options. I look forward to working with them to help deliver new treatments for patients with hard to treat cancers."

Mr. Aromin brings more than 20 years of experience supporting pharmaceutical organization development program goals and significant experience in managing interactions with global health authorities including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, Asia Pacific, South Africa, Australia and other global Health Authorities, including Health Authority programs such as Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Breakthrough Therapy designations. Mr. Aromin most recently served in senior regulatory affairs roles at Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Allergan and Elan, leading development program interactions, investigative study applications and submissions for approval of new drugs/biologics and indication expansions. Mr. Aromin earned his Bachelor of Science in biology at Montclair State University.

About Elevar Therapeutics

Elevar Therapeutics (formerly LSK BioPharma) is a rapidly growing, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. Elevar's lead proprietary drug candidates include rivoceranib (apatinib) and Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar). Rivoceranib is the first small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) to be approved in gastric cancer (China, Dec 2014). It has been granted Orphan Drug designation in the U.S., Europe and South Korea and has been clinically tested in over 1,000 patients worldwide in numerous cancer indications. Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar) is a non-Cremophor EL based formulation of paclitaxel that received market authorization by the European Commission in November 2018, making it Europe's first non-Cremophor EL formulation of paclitaxel approved for use in ovarian cancer. Elevar Therapeutics has offices in Utah, California and South Korea, and additional information is available at www.elevartherapeutics.com.

